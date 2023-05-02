



However, sequentially, the profit declined from Rs 652.97 crore in Q3FY23.

For FY23, the bank's net profit grew 100.3 per cent to Rs 1,862.34 crore against Rs 929.7 crore in FY22. Public sector lender UCO Bank’s net profit grew 86.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 581.24 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) on improvement in net interest income.However, sequentially, the profit declined from Rs 652.97 crore in Q3FY23.



Its directors have cleared a proposal to raise equity capital up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches in FY24 through routes like follow-on-public issues, rights issue, and qualified institutional placement. The proposal of raising of equity capital will be placed in the annual general meeting for shareholders’ approval, the Kolkata-based lender informed BSE. The bank has not declared a dividend for FY23.



The bank’s stock closed 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 30.72 per share. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.51 per cent with Common Equity Tier of 13.41 per cent at the end of March.

Also Read UCO Bank net profit up 145% at Rs 504 cr in July-September quarter Placement offers at IITs in 2023 may not be as high as last year: Report UCO Bank Q4 net profit rises 86% to Rs 581.24 cr, NPA down to 4.78% Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better? Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data Indian banks immune from liquidity crisis in West: Govt officials Chase India to set up SRO in light of recent crackdown on Chinese loan apps 39% Indian families claim to be victim of online financial fraud: Report RBI likely buying dollars to prevent rupee appreciation, absorb inflows HSBC's profit jumped by $1.5 billon from acquisition of SVB's UK arm



The bank, in a statement, said advances expanded by 24.54 per cent YoY basis to Rs 1.61 trillion in FY23. Total deposits increased by 11.28 per cent YoY to Rs 2.49 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and saving accounts (CASA) — stood at 36.5 per cent at the end of March 2023, down from 39 per cent a year ago. UCO Bank’s net interest income (NII), interest revenues minus interest expenses, grew by 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,972 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 1,652 crore for Q4FY22.

The asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) declining to 4.78 per cent in March from 7.89 per cent in the same month in 2022. The net NPAs also declined 1.29 per cent in March 2023 from 2.7 per cent a year ago.

