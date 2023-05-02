RBI likely buying dollars to prevent rupee appreciation, absorb inflows

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian central bank is likely buying dollars via state-run banks to prevent the rupee from appreciating in the wake of inflows, three traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Indian rupee was trading at 81.8275 per U.S. dollar, having reached 81.7325 earlier.

The long weekend inflows and the dollar offers from foreign banks are "once again running into a resolute" Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a trader at private sector bank said.

The state-run banks have been consistently on the bid since morning and it is "difficult to put it down to anything" other than the RBI, another trader said.

The dollar index was down 0.2% to 101.92.

Also Read Rupee seen up tracking recovery on Asian peers; US jobs data eyed Rupee gains as dollar slides on US data backing slower rate hikes Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up Rupee at 82.5750, gains on speculators bets, lack of cash dollar demand Rupee seen flat at 82 for $1; US yields, importers hedging in focus HSBC's profit jumped by $1.5 billon from acquisition of SVB's UK arm Rupee appreciates by 10 paise to 81.72 against US dollar in early trade Large corporates will never be allowed to open a bank in India: N Vaghul State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans As risks loom, RBI asks banks not to increase exposure to unsecured loans

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)