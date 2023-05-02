close

RBI likely buying dollars to prevent rupee appreciation, absorb inflows

Rupee was trading at 81.8275 per U.S. dollar, having reached 81.7325 earlier

Reuters MUMBAI
reserve bank of india

Reserve Bank of India

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian central bank is likely buying dollars via state-run banks to prevent the rupee from appreciating in the wake of inflows, three traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Indian rupee was trading at 81.8275 per U.S. dollar, having reached 81.7325 earlier.

The long weekend inflows and the dollar offers from foreign banks are "once again running into a resolute" Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a trader at private sector bank said.

The state-run banks have been consistently on the bid since morning and it is "difficult to put it down to anything" other than the RBI, another trader said.

The dollar index was down 0.2% to 101.92.

 

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI Rupee vs dollar Rupee-dollar swap

First Published: May 02 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

