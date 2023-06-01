UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days

Transactions worth around Rs 3.96 trillion happened in the last ten days of May, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Compared to May in Financial Year 2022-23, transaction volume increased by 58 per cent and value by 37 per cent. The rise comes at a time when the government is pushing to bring tax collection across various segments under digital payment. In March 2023, the numbers stood at 8.68 billion with a value of Rs 14.1 trillion.

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions in May scaled a new high of Rs 14.3 trillion in terms of value and 9.41 billion in volume. It is a 2 per cent rise in value (Rs 14.07 trillion) and 6 per cent in volume (8.89 billion) compared to April.