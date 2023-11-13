Sensex (-0.45%)
64967.47 -291.98
Nifty (-0.36%)
19455.50 -70.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.24%)
6300.25 + 15.30
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
40994.85 + 12.00
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
43924.95 -71.70
Heatmap

11.5 cr PAN cards deactivated for not linking with Aadhaar: How to reactivate

More than 12 crore PAN cards remain unlinked, with 11.5 crore of them facing deactivation due to non-compliance, said I-T dept in a RTI reply

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Right to Information (RTI) response from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has revealed that a total of 11.5 crore PAN cards were deactivated for failing to be linked with Aadhaar cards by the June 30 deadline. 

India has 70.24 crore PAN card holders, of which 57.25 crore have successfully linked their PAN cards with Aadhaar. More than 12 crore PAN cards remain unlinked, with 11.5 crore  facing deactivation due to non-compliance, said reports last week. 

The RTI was filed by Madhya Pradesh activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“This linking of PAN and Aadhaar was required to be done on or before a notified date, failing which PAN becomes inoperative,” the RTI reply further said. 

Notably, for new PAN card applicants, the Aadhaar-PAN linking is automatically processed during the application stage. However, for existing PAN holders assigned PAN on or before July 1, 2017, it is deemed "mandatory" to link their PAN and Aadhaar. 

To reactivate an inoperative PAN card, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can reactivate your PAN card:

If you have missed the Aadhaar link deadline and your PAN has become inoperative, you can reactivate your PAN by providing Aadhaar details to the I-T department. 

“If a person fails to link PAN-Aadhaar by due date, he shall be liable to pay a fee, maximum of Rs. 1,000 under section 234H,” said the I-T department. 

​In case your PAN is de-activated then you need to do the following:

1) You need to write a letter to your jurisdictional AO in the Income Tax Department for activation of your PAN.
2) The following documents need to be attached to the letter for activation of PAN:
Indemnity Bond in favour of the Income Tax department.
Copy of PAN on which the PAN holder is regularly filing the Income Tax Return.
Copy of last three years' Income Tax Returns filed on the PAN de-activated.
3) It takes at least 10-15 days for the Income Tax Department to re-activate the PAN after submission of the letter to the I-T department.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Missed PAN-Aadhaar deadline? All the transactions that you can't do now

Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here is what to do if PAN is inoperative

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here are transactions you can still do

8.15% Interest for EPFO subscribers 'in pipeline', to be credited 'shortly'

EPFO to run drive from December to recover dues from defaulting subscribers

Plan in advance for high costs of IVF, surrogacy; consider insurance

Retail holding in NSE firms touch all-time high: All you need to know

Mutual funds, ETFs or equity: Investment tips from experts for this Diwali


Consequences of inoperative PAN:

The PAN of taxpayers who fail to provide the required Aadhaar information will become inoperative. During the period of inoperability, the following consequences will apply:

1. No refunds will be issued for transactions associated with such PANs.
2. Interest will not be payable on any refunds during the period in which the PAN remains inoperative.
3. TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) will be deducted or collected at a higher rate as stipulated in the Act.

Topics : Aadaar-Pan linking Aadhaar PAN link PAN Aadhaar linking deadline

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon