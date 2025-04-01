Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
37% appreciation: Gauri Khan sells flat in Mumbai's Dadar for Rs 11.6 cr

37% appreciation: Gauri Khan sells flat in Mumbai's Dadar for Rs 11.6 cr

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that an apartment purchased by Gauri Khan in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore was recently sold for Rs. 11.61 crore.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Gauri Khan, a prominent interior designer, entrepreneur and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, has recently sold a residential property in Dadar West, Mumbai, for Rs 11.61 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration. The transaction was registered in March 2025.
 
The sold residential unit is located in Kohinoor Altissimo, a ready-to-move residential project developed by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd, offering 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, and 3.5 BHK apartment configurations.
 
As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the residential apartment sold by Gauri spans a built-up area of 184.42 sq. m. (1,985.04 sq. ft.) and a carpet area of 1,803.94 sq. ft (~167.55 sq. m). The transaction includes two car parking spaces. The registration document incurred a security deposit of Rs 27.16 lakh, and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
 
Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that an apartment purchased by Gauri Khan in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore was recently sold for Rs. 11.61 crore, reflecting an 37% appreciation in value.
 
Dadar West is a well-established and strategically located neighbourhood in Mumbai, known for its excellent rail and road connectivity. It serves as a vital transit hub with access to both Western and Central railway lines and lies close to the Eastern and Western Express Highways. The locality is near major hubs like Shivaji Park, Prabhadevi, Matunga, and Worli.
 
Gauri Khan, a prominent Indian film producer and interior designer, has carved a niche for herself in the world of luxury design and cinema. As the co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment, she has produced several successful Bollywood films, contributing significantly to the Indian film industry. Beyond cinema, Gauri has made her mark in interior design through her label, Gauri Khan Designs, where she has worked with high-profile clients and curated signature luxury spaces.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

