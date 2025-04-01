Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
At Rs 1299, Paytm Travel Pass gives free cancellation, insurance, discounts

At Rs 1299, Paytm Travel Pass gives free cancellation, insurance, discounts

Provides a three-month validity on the travel pass to help travellers avoid fare hikes and extra charges

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Apr 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Paytm (One97 Communications), a payments and financial services distribution company, has launched a subscription-based Travel Pass. Priced at Rs 1,299, it includes free cancellations, travel insurance, and seat discounts worth up to Rs 15,200, making it a cost-effective choice for travellers.
 
The Paytm Travel Pass offers complimentary benefits applicable four times, making it ideal for those who travel frequently. It includes free domestic flight cancellations, ensuring no money is lost if travel plans change, along with travel insurance coverage for providing protection against baggage loss, flight delays, and other unexpected disruptions, enhancing the overall travel experience.
 
The pass also includes a Rs 150 discount on seat selection for domestic flights, allowing travellers to choose their preferred seats for added comfort. Whether selecting a window seat for the view or an aisle seat for extra space, this benefit enhances the overall travel experience. 
 
 
With a three-month validity, the pass provides flexibility for multiple trips, helping travellers avoid fluctuating fares and cancellation fees.  Key highlights:  
  • Aims to capture the growing segment of frequent flyers and business travellers by offering cost savings, flexibility, and added travel security
  • Provides a three-month validity on the travel pass to help travellers avoid fare hikes and extra charges
  • Offers ₹150 off on each seat selection for domestic flights, making bookings more affordable
 
  “We aim to capture the growing segment of frequent flyers and business travelers by offering cost savings, flexibility, and added travel security. With the Paytm Travel Pass, domestic travellers can benefit from seat discounts, free cancellations, and travel insurance, ensuring greater financial flexibility and peace of mind," said Vikash Jalan, CEO - Paytm Travel.

How to Subscribe & Redeem Paytm Travel Pass:
 
To Subscribe:
Open the Paytm App
Tap on ‘Flight, Bus & Train’ on the home screen
Select ‘Travel Pass’
Click ‘Get Travel Pass for ₹1,299’ and complete the payment
Your Travel Pass will be activated automatically after purchase
 
To Redeem:
Go to ‘Flight, Bus & Train’ on the home screen
Under Flights, enter your travel details and search for flights
Choose your preferred flight and tap ‘Proceed’
Travel Pass benefits, including Free Cancellation and Travel Insurance, will be applied automatically
Fill in the required details and complete the payment to confirm your booking
 
Paytm Travel has recently partnered with Agoda to offer hotel bookings on the Paytm app, providing access to Agoda’s wide range of stays across India and international destinations. Additionally, its collaboration with FLY91 offers flight booking options across important regional routes in India. 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

