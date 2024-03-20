Travel hacks for the win: Indians are using card points to offset travel expenses





These findings were revealed in the American Express Travel® 2024 Global Travel Trends Report based on survey data : Credit card points are a favourite tool for Indian travelers (43% vs 30% globally) to save on flights and hotels. Additionally, many (42% vs 26% globally) look for deals with freebies like room upgrades. Get ready for a travel boom in India! A new report by American Express reveals that Indians are itching to explore in 2024, with a whopping 62 per cent planning to spend more on travel compared to the global average of 40 per cent. But that doesn't mean they're throwing money around blindly. Indians are becoming travel pros, mastering the art of getting the most out of their trips without breaking the bank.43% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 (vs global average of 30%) are using credit card points to offset flight and hotel expenses, while 42% (vs global average of 26%) are opting to book from companies offering complimentary hotel benefits such as room upgrades and credits.





More Travel, More Experiences: Most Indians (65%) are planning domestic getaways, while almost half (48%) have their sights set on international adventures.

Budgeting Savvy: Indian travellers are smart about costs. They're open to mixing luxury and budget stays (35%) and traveling during off-peak seasons (31%) or staying with loved ones (31%) to save.









Redeeming Points for Flights: " Indian travelers are embracing the spirit of adventure and exploration in 2024, driven by a desire for new experiences and cultural immersion. From using travel hacks to embarking on solo journeys, Indians are redefining the travel landscape with their changing preferences and behaviours," said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp India. Indian travellers are smart about costs. They're open to mixing luxury and budget stays (35%) and traveling during off-peak seasons (31%) or staying with loved ones (31%) to save. from across India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

With food and accommodation as the top aspects of travel, beach vacations, adventure trips and metropolitan travel top the charts for Indians.

For 71% of Indians, food is the top travel aspect they aren’t willing to compromise on (vs the global average of 52%) while a close 67% Indians aren’t willing to compromise on accommodation. 67% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to plan a beach vacation in 2024. 58% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to indulge in outdoor adventure trips including camping, surfing, skiing and mountain climbi 55% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to take a metropolitan trip and explore a new city.

Embracing solo adventures: The allure of exploring new cities, unwinding on relaxing beach getaways, and discovering domestic destinations, solo resonates strongly with Indian adults.

34% of Indians are planning on traveling solo more often this year vs global average of 18%. 84% of Indians planning on traveling solo in 2024, plan on taking a solo trip centered around self-love and treating themselves. Reconnecting with themselves (46%), getting a break from chaotic daily life (39%) and being independent (34%) are the top reasons Indians would consider going on solo trips.

Spontaneity beckons: With the rise of the structured nature of modern life, Indians are increasingly craving flexibility in their travel arrangements, carving out space for impromptu travel.

58% of Indians are interested in taking last-minute trips in 2024 with 40% generally booking only a week or less in advance in the past. Exploring cities other than where traveling (46%), dining (45%) and nightlife and excursions (43% each) are parts of the trip Indians prefer to be spontaneous.

Thriving on sporting excitement: For sports enthusiasts, travel is not just about sightseeing but also about experiencing adrenaline-pumping events firsthand.