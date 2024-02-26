Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Here are top destinations for Indian travelers this Holi and Good Friday

With Holi happening on Monday 25 March, and Good Friday the same week on Friday 29 March, Indians can take advantage of the shorter workweek and enjoy extended leisure time

Goan fish curry

Goan fish curry (Photo: https://www.recipetineats.com/)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Goa and Dubai are the top two domestic and international destinations for Indian travellers looking to make the most of the two long weekends in March 2024, according to data analysed by digital travel platform Agoda. 

As March approaches and Indians anticipate a shorter workweek, travellers are gearing up with their travel plans. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The consecutive long weekends during Holi and Good Friday offer an exceptional opportunity for Indians to organize prolonged getaways, both within India and abroad. According to Agoda search data, Goa and Dubai stand out respectively as the prime domestic and international destinations for travellers looking to make the most of this special time," the company said in a release.

Agoda analyzed its search data and found Dubai on top as the favourite international travel spot. Domestically, Goa is the most popular destination searched for Holi and Good Friday.

Top 5 searched destinations for Holi & Good Friday

Dubaigoas

For those planning an international getaway, nearby Dubai is the most popular destination, with Singapore coming in second spot.  Thailand’s visa waiver policy likely helps it secure two of the top five most popular spots for travel with Bangkok number three and Phuket fifth.  Bali (Indonesia) is the fourth most popular international destination for the Holi and Good Friday break.

Goa continues to be a recurring favorite, drawing tourists in with its immaculate beaches, exciting nightlife, and unique cultural appeal.  Following Goa is Mumbai.

Heading to the North of India, the 'City of Lakes,' Udaipur, is one of the top destinations Indians are keen to visit over the long weekends. The city offers a serene escape for those looking to immerse themselves in history and the architectural marvels of the city. Delhi NCR and Jaipur also emerge as popular domestic destinations, (fourth and fifth most popular respectively), both known for their lively markets, vibrant streets and architectural wonders that attract travellers looking for a combination of urban excitement and cultural exploration. 


Also Read

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

Ram mandir: These states have declared a holiday on January 22. Check list

Signing off for Diwali: The best holiday destinations for the season

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Banks to remain closed for 16 days in September; check full list here

Where's money flowing? FIIs sell financial services, buy IT, oil and gas

Realty, consumer services, capital goods see biggest m-cap expansion in 5 years

Optimal time to book profits in PSU funds: Will the rally continue?

FAQS answered: I have a Paytm wallet. Can I use this cash after March 15?

Dubai's 5-yr multiple-entry tourist visa for Indians: What it means, how it works

Topics : Holi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon