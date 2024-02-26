Here are top destinations for Indian travelers this Holi and Good Friday

Goa and Dubai are the top two domestic and international destinations for Indian travellers looking to make the most of the two long weekends in March 2024, according to data analysed by digital travel platform Agoda.

As March approaches and Indians anticipate a shorter workweek, travellers are gearing up with their travel plans.

"The consecutive long weekends during Holi and Good Friday offer an exceptional opportunity for Indians to organize prolonged getaways, both within India and abroad. According to Agoda search data, Goa and Dubai stand out respectively as the prime domestic and international destinations for travellers looking to make the most of this special time," the company said in a release.

Agoda analyzed its search data and found Dubai on top as the favourite international travel spot. Domestically, Goa is the most popular destination searched for Holi and Good Friday.

Top 5 searched destinations for Holi & Good Friday





For those planning an international getaway, nearby Dubai is the most popular destination, with Singapore coming in second spot. Thailand’s visa waiver policy likely helps it secure two of the top five most popular spots for travel with Bangkok number three and Phuket fifth. Bali (Indonesia) is the fourth most popular international destination for the Holi and Good Friday break.

Goa continues to be a recurring favorite, drawing tourists in with its immaculate beaches, exciting nightlife, and unique cultural appeal. Following Goa is Mumbai.

Heading to the North of India, the 'City of Lakes,' Udaipur, is one of the top destinations Indians are keen to visit over the long weekends. The city offers a serene escape for those looking to immerse themselves in history and the architectural marvels of the city. Delhi NCR and Jaipur also emerge as popular domestic destinations, (fourth and fifth most popular respectively), both known for their lively markets, vibrant streets and architectural wonders that attract travellers looking for a combination of urban excitement and cultural exploration.