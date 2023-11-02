A snapshot of home loan rates offered by various banks and HFCs

Also Read

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

SBI, BoB offering home loans at 8.4%: Full list of existing loan rates

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

$8.9 bn in notices! Why India's gaming revenue forecast has been slashed

53% opt for personal loan even before 30, Bengaluru most credit healthy city

M&A activity dips amid geopolitical concerns, only 5 mega deals this year

MF strategy: Is there a good time to buy or sell actively managed funds?