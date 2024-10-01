Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Aditya Birla's 2-Year AAA NBFC-HFC Index Fund: Target Maturity NFO Opens

Aditya Birla's 2-Year AAA NBFC-HFC Index Fund: Target Maturity NFO Opens

The fund's strategy is to follow a 'Buy & Hold' approach, with semi-annual rebalancing in April and October until the index matures on September 30, 2026

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) has launched a new Target Maturity Fund aimed at investing in India’s leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs). The fund, named ‘Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index-Sep 2026 Fund,’ is set to open for subscription from September 30, 2024, to October 7, 2024.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fund will employ a ‘buy and hold’ strategy, with semi-annual rebalancing in April and October until maturity on September 30, 2026, unless bonds become ineligible.
 
This approach offers investors a structured method for long-term investment in the robust NBFC and HFC sectors.
 
 

More From This Section

car insurance

Timely car insurance renewal: Why it is crucial for every vehicle owner

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Activated 20,000 SIM cards! Uttarakhand man helped run cyber scams in China

Life insurance

Life insurance policyholders to get higher early-exit payouts from today

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Small savings rates unchanged for Oct-Dec quarter: PPF gives 7.1 % interest

New Zealand

New Zealand hikes tourist, student, work visa fee by up to 60% starting Oct

“Securities with this rating (AAA rating) are considered to have the highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such securities carry the lowest credit risk,” says CRISIL ratings.
 
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC INDEX-Sep 2026 Fund
 
Objective of scheme: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index – Sep 2026 before expenses, subject to tracking errors.
 
Fund allocation: It will allocate 95-100 per cent in instruments forming part of the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index – Sep 2026 and 0-5 per cent in debt and money market instruments (including cash and cash equivalent). 
 
Scheme type: Open Ended
 
Scheme category: Other Scheme - Index Funds
 
New fund launch date: 30-Sep-2024
 
New fund offer closure date: 07-Oct-2024
 
Fund manager: It will be managed by Harshil Suvarnkar and Vighnesh Gupta. 
 
“In an environment where stability and quality are paramount, the target maturity fund investing in India’s top NBFCs & HFCs offers a robust investment opportunity. Corporate bond yields and liquidity are notably well-balanced at the 2 and 3-year maturities, offering a timely investment opportunity,” said A Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

According to the fund house, this fund has moderate interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk. Investors looking for a passive debt option with an investment horizon ranging from 3 to 24 months can consider this fund.  

Also Read

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launches Defence Index Fund: Who should invest

Mutual Funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 236 cr

PremiumMutual Fund investors, FPI, foreign portfolio investors, MF equity

Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund: Bonding returns and safety

mutual fund equity market

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF quant fund to tap best ideas of top mutual funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 54% to Rs 208 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 54% to Rs 208 crore

Topics : Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon