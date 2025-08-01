Bank holidays in August: Check these dates before planning a branch visit

Banks will be closed on some days in August for national and state events, festivals, and weekend closures, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar. Online services will be available as bank branches are shut on these days.
National holidays
-Banks across all states will be closed on the following national holidays and weekends:
- August 3, Sunday
- August 9, second Saturday (coincides with Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima)
- August 10, Sunday
- August 15, Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations in some regions
- August 17, Sunday
- August 23, fourth Saturday
- August 24, Sunday
State-specific holidays
Some states will observe additional holidays and events based on their traditions:
August 8, Sikkim, Tendong Lho Rum Faat
August 13, Manipur, Patriot's Day
Also Read
August 16, Janmashtami in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (Union Territory), Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu (Union Territory), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, Andhra Pradesh
August 19, Tripura, birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
August 25, Assam, Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
August 27, Banks closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa, Andhra Pradesh for Ganesh Chaturthi
August 28, Odisha (for Nuakhai) and Panaji (Second day of Ganesh Chaturthi)
Digital payments, ATMs, and net banking services will be available on these days. For other work, customers should:
-Check your local branch’s notice board or bank website for specific closures
-Avoid scheduling time-sensitive bank tasks on or around these dates
-Ensure you have sufficient cash if travelling to areas observing extended holidays