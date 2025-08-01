Friday, August 01, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DLF, Godrej, Prestige lead: Biggest realtors in India ranked by area built

DLF, Godrej, Prestige lead: Biggest realtors in India ranked by area built

The 2025 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 ranks the country's top real estate developers by total square footage built. At the top is DLF with a staggering 349 million sq. ft.,

DLF announced that it has sold nearly 41 per cent of its offerings in its super-luxury Dahlias

76 individuals from real estate feature in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, underscoring their role in wealth creation.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

India's biggest builders are not just shaping skylines — they're driving the economy. The 2025 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 has also ranked India's top real estate developers by total square footage built. At the top is DLF with a staggering 349 million sq. ft., followed by Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates. 
 
 With a primary focus on commercial developments, DLF's 349 million sq. ft. portfolio includes corporate hubs, tech parks, and premium office spaces across India’s metro cities.  
 
DLF tops list
  • DLF leads with 349 million sq. ft. developed, focused primarily on commercial projects, and holds a valuation of Rs 2,07,400 Cr.
  • Godrej Properties ranks second with 223 million sq. ft. in the residential segment and a valuation of Rs 70,600 Cr.
  • Prestige Estates Projects is third with 180 million sq. ft. developed, valued at Rs 71,500 Cr.
  • SOBHA is fourth with 136 million sq. ft. in the residential sector and a valuation of Rs 15,700 Cr.
  • BL Kashyap & Sons ranks fifth with 125 million sq. ft. developed, valued at Rs 1,500 Cr.
  • Valor Estate is sixth with 100 million sq. ft. of commercial projects and a valuation of Rs 12,700 Cr.
  • Lodha Developers shares the rank at sixth with 100 million sq. ft. developed in the residential sector, valued at Rs 1,38,200 Cr.
  • Brigade Enterprises is eighth with 86 million sq. ft. of residential development and a valuation of Rs 27,200 Cr.
  • Sattva Group is ninth with 74 million sq. ft. in commercial projects, valued at Rs 3,200 Cr.
  • Capacit’e Infraprojects completes the list with 70 million sq. ft. developed, focused on commercial, and a valuation of Rs 2,900 Cr.
 

Beyond brick and mortar, India’s real estate sector has produced a generation of high-impact entrepreneurs:
 
76 individuals from real estate feature in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, underscoring their role in wealth creation.
 
25 real estate firms are now part of the Hurun India 500, highlighting the sector’s growing financial clout.
 
On the global front, 17 Indian developers feature in the 2025 Hurun Global Rich List, cementing their presence on the international map.
 
Perhaps most striking is the recognition of 11 self-made real estate entrepreneurs in the Hurun India Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia list .
 
The rankings also honor India’s oldest surviving real estate institutions, many of which have stood for over a century:
 
Peninsula Land, founded in 1871, is the oldest on the list but holds a modest valuation of ₹1,000 crore.
 
Indian Hotels Company, dating back to 1899, shows how hospitality and real estate intersect, with a valuation of ₹1,08,300 crore.
 
The Phoenix Mills (1905), EIH (1934), and Eros Group (1940) round out a cohort of pre-independence companies still relevant in today’s market.
 
Notably, DLF, founded in 1946, straddles both tradition and innovation — a company that has retained dominance for nearly 80 years.  HURUN India Real Estate 150 – Oldest Companies  
India's oldest realtors
 

Topics : Real Estate

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

