Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune account for 90% of new office supply in Q1 2025

Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune account for 90% of new office supply in Q1 2025

Strong start to 2025: Office leasing in Q1 rises 15% YoY to 15.9 million square feet across top 7 cities

Office rental. Image: iStock

Office rental. Image: iStock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Office leasing across India's top seven cities,  namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, remained strong in Q1 2025 at 15.9 million sq ft, reflecting a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Ongoing demand momentum has added credibility to the prevailing optimism in the office market of the country. Bengaluru and Delhi NCR together drove nearly half of the leasing activity during the quarter, according to the latest report by Colliers India. 
 
 While Delhi NCR saw its highest quarterly leasing in the last 10 quarters, Chennai too witnessed a remarkable 93% YoY surge at 2.9 million square feet, driven by space take-up by technology firms. 
 
 
“2025 has started on a positive note, with office leasing witnessing a commendable 15% year-on-year growth at 15.9 million square feet in the first quarter. Key markets are seeing strong Grade A space uptake, driven by corporate expansions, rising investments in commercial real estate, amidst promising domestic growth prospects. We anticipate the demand momentum to gain pace throughout 2025, fueled by expansionary plans of leading firms across Technology, Engineering & Manufacturing and BFSI sectors. Additionally, aided by the policy level push in major states, long-term demand for GCCs will continue to remain strong in most Tier I and select Tier II cities of the country”, said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.
 
Rentals surged 8% annually amidst steady new supply and robust demand
 
Overall new supply touched 9.9 million square feet during Q1 2025, almost at par with the same period last year. Bengaluru and Delhi NCR together drove two-third of the new supply during Q1 2025. While majority of the markets saw a decline in new supply on an annual basis, Delhi NCR and Pune witnessed multifold growth in new completions, as compared to Q1 2024. In fact, almost 90% of the new supply during Q1 2025 was concentrated in three cities – Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Pune.

Also Read

real estate

Birla Estates sells homes worth Rs 3K cr via its Gurugram project

Realty, Real Estate

Atmosphere Realty clears Rs 218 crore debt from Marubeni Corporation

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties acquires CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai for Rs 717 crore

DLF

DLF acquires nearly 50% stake in DLF Urban from GIC for Rs 497 crore

Office space

Landmark deal: CitiCorp leases office in Pune for Rs 1,096 cr for 10 years

 
 With demand outpacing new supply across most cities, average office rentals increased annually by 8% during Q1 2025. Amidst limited new supply, growth in rentals was higher in select micro markets such as BKC & Andheri East in Mumbai, SBD (Madhapur, HITEC City, Kondapur & Rai Durg) in Hyderabad and NH 48 & Golf Course Extension Road in Delhi NCR. At the India level, vacancy levels meanwhile dropped by 120 basis points on an annual basis to 16.2%. This was a 55 basis points decline on a sequential basis.
 
Technology firms drove conventional office space demand, Flex space leasing remained buoyant in Q1 2025
 
Of the 15.9 million square feet of Grade A office space demand in Q1 2025, 86% came from conventional workspaces. Flex space leasing, meanwhile, at 2.2 million square feet witnessed a 22% YoY growth.
 
Technology sector continued to drive office space demand, leasing 4.4 million square feet of conventional office space during Q1 2025, 28% of the total demand during the quarter. BFSI and Engineering & Manufacturing demand was also healthy at 3.4 million square feet and 2.4 million square feet, together accounting for 36% of the total conventional space uptake in the quarter.
 
“Q1 2025 saw 2.2 million square feet of flex space leasing across the top 7 cities of the country, a 22% YoY increase. Leasing by flex space operators was particularly strong in Delhi NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru with these three cities together accounting for almost 80% of the total flex space uptake in the quarter. Fully managed office spaces driven by enterprise-level offerings, plug & play facilities and a high degree of customisable solutions are expected to drive flex space momentum throughout 2025. Consequently, flex spaces are likely to gain further prominence, and their share in occupiers’ portfolio can potentially reach 12-15% in the coming years”, said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

More From This Section

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

What should I do with money? Focus on top up SIPs, large caps, says DSP MF

visa fraud

US cancels 2,000 Indian visa appointments, warns of zero fraud tolerance

Premiumscam, online fraud, fraud

Dealing with digital arrest: Don't panic; reach out to lawyer, police

Life Insurance, Insurance

81% believe life insurance under 10x their annual income sufficient: Survey

UK houses, uk home, construction

UK needs 1.5 million homes fast: How India's skilled workers can help

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyNewgen Software Share PriceSBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon