close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Diwali bonanza: BoB has a plethora of deals, offers for credit card users

The offer is available with brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, HP, Dell, Xiaomi, MMT, and more, both online and in-store

Bank of Baroda

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the festive season underway, state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) is offering several rewards and offers for all its credit card holders under its '#FestiveShoppingRewards' initiative, which is currently live across all the bank's channels. 

The government-owned lender said that the ongoing campaign is aimed at making festive shopping budget-friendly for its credit card users.

The offer is available with brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Xiaomi, MMT, and more, both online and in-store. 

The bank is also offering deals and offers on EMI payments and a diverse spectrum of shopping categories, including electronics, fashion, travel, online shopping, grocery, home decor, furnishings, and recharges.

Here are some of the top deals being offered for BoB Credit cardholders: 
  • Amazon Great India Festival Sale with 10 per cent Off. Offer dates: 22-27 October
  • Flipkart Sale with 10 per cent Off sitewide. Offer valid till 20 October 
  • Yatra Sale with up to 20 per cent Off. Offer dates: 26-31 October 
  • Croma Sale with 10 per cent Off. Offer dates: 15-24 October (except on 20,21,22). The offer is available at Croma stores. 
Additionally, BoB RuPay Credit Card users are being given the option to link the card to any UPI app for 'Cashless' payments with up to 50 days of interest-free credit period to pay for anything. 

Apart from the top deals, here is a curated list of offers available to its credit card holders: 
  • Mobile and laptop buyers can avail, 10 per cent cashback + No cost EMI on Dell laptop and desktop, up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback on HP Laptop on EMI and 10 per cent cashback on EMI of both Realme and Vivo smartphones. 
  • Travel enthusiasts can grab a number of deals available with brands like Cleartrip, Goibibo and MakeMyTrip offering up to 15 per cent discount on hotel and flight bookings. 
  • Electronic brands like Samsung (20 per cent cashback on EMI), LLoyd (20 per cent cashback on EMI), Haier (22.5 per cent cashback on No cost EMI/low-cost EMI) and LG (7.5 per cent cashback on EMI) are also offering exciting deals.   
  • Fashion and Lifestyle brands like Tata Cliq, Perpperfry, Surat Diamond Jewellery and HealthifyMe are offering up to 10 per cent discounts.
  •  A number of deals are available for BoB RuPay Credit Card users like 10 per cent instant discount on Nykaa products, 10 per cent off on Baggit products and 70 per cent off on Skullcandy sitewide. 

 

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

47% Indians to spend over Rs 10,000 in upcoming festive season: Report

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Diwali shopping: Should you opt for the zero-EMI scheme?

Safe haven gold to trend higher due to geo political uncertainties

Debt funds see competition from FDs, almost 95% SIPs are in equity MFs

Defer your tax liability from ESOPs by extending exercise period

Scared of scamsters? Know how to lock your Aadhaar biometrics here


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Diwali sales Bank of Baroda Credit cards festive season sale

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon