Diwali bonanza: BoB has a plethora of deals, offers for credit card users

With the festive season underway, state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) is offering several rewards and offers for all its credit card holders under its '#FestiveShoppingRewards' initiative, which is currently live across all the bank's channels.

The government-owned lender said that the ongoing campaign is aimed at making festive shopping budget-friendly for its credit card users.



The offer is available with brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Xiaomi, MMT, and more, both online and in-store.

The bank is also offering deals and offers on EMI payments and a diverse spectrum of shopping categories, including electronics, fashion, travel, online shopping, grocery, home decor, furnishings, and recharges.

Here are some of the top deals being offered for BoB Credit cardholders:

Amazon Great India Festival Sale with 10 per cent Off. Offer dates: 22-27 October

Flipkart Sale with 10 per cent Off sitewide. Offer valid till 20 October

Yatra Sale with up to 20 per cent Off. Offer dates: 26-31 October

Croma Sale with 10 per cent Off. Offer dates: 15-24 October (except on 20,21,22). The offer is available at Croma stores.

Additionally, BoB RuPay Credit Card users are being given the option to link the card to any UPI app for 'Cashless' payments with up to 50 days of interest-free credit period to pay for anything.

Apart from the top deals, here is a curated list of offers available to its credit card holders:

Mobile and laptop buyers can avail, 10 per cent cashback + No cost EMI on Dell laptop and desktop, up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback on HP Laptop on EMI and 10 per cent cashback on EMI of both Realme and Vivo smartphones.

Travel enthusiasts can grab a number of deals available with brands like Cleartrip, Goibibo and MakeMyTrip offering up to 15 per cent discount on hotel and flight bookings.

Electronic brands like Samsung (20 per cent cashback on EMI), LLoyd (20 per cent cashback on EMI), Haier (22.5 per cent cashback on No cost EMI/low-cost EMI) and LG (7.5 per cent cashback on EMI) are also offering exciting deals.

Fashion and Lifestyle brands like Tata Cliq, Perpperfry, Surat Diamond Jewellery and HealthifyMe are offering up to 10 per cent discounts.

A number of deals are available for BoB RuPay Credit Card users like 10 per cent instant discount on Nykaa products, 10 per cent off on Baggit products and 70 per cent off on Skullcandy sitewide.



