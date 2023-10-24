Scared of scamsters? Know how to lock your Aadhaar biometrics here

Of late, Aadhaar users are encountering a new type of scam where scamsters can siphon funds from one bank account to another without a one-time password (OTP). They use fingerprint data, Aadhaar number and the bank name for the transactions.

According to reports, the scammers obtain fingerprints from registry offices or other services to authenticate the transactions. They then reproduce the biometric data using silicon to make withdrawals.

However, users can lock their biometric details to put an end to this practice.

What is biometric locking?

According to the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), biometric locking/unlocking is a service that allows an Aadhaar holder to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics. "This facility aims to strengthen privacy and confidentiality of resident's biometrics data," the website said.

Which biometric data can be locked?

Fingerprint, iris and face as a biometric modality will be locked, and after biometric locking, the Aadhaar holder will not be able to perform the Aadhaar authentication using the above-mentioned biometric modalities.

What happens when the Aadhaar biometric data is locked?

Locked biometrics confirm that Aadhaar holders cannot use biometrics (fingerprints/iris/face) for authentication. It is a safety feature to stop any biometric authentication.

It also ensures that any entity by any means cannot perform biometric-based Aadhaar authentication for that Aadhaar holder.

Who and when to lock biometrics?

Aadhaar number holders who have registered mobile numbers may lock their biometrics. This facility aims to strengthen the privacy and confidentiality of resident's biometrics data.

After locking biometrics, if a UID is used for invoking any of the Authentication services using a biometric modality(Fingerprint/Iris/Face), a specific error code "330" indicating biometrics are locked will be displayed, and the entity will not be able to perform the biometric authentication.

How to lock biometric Aadhaar data?

Go to the UIDAI site and log into your profile

Click on the "menu" button

Click on "Biometrics settings"

Tick the "Enable Biometric Lock" option

Tap on "OK"

You will get an OTP on the registered mobile number

Enter the OTP, and the biometric details will be locked

How to unlock biometric Aadhaar data?

The biometric unlock can be done by the resident either by visiting the UIDAI website, enrolment centre, Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK), or through m-Aadhaar.

A registered mobile number is essential to avail of this service. In case your mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar, visit the nearest enrolment centre/mobile update endpoint.