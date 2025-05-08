Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / BOB card's Mother's Day deals: Discounts on shopping, travel & more

BOB card's Mother's Day deals: Discounts on shopping, travel & more

BOB Card's special Mother's Day offers bring discounts on shopping, travel, dining, and more. Enjoy instant savings on top brands, flights, and even luxury gifts-available through June 30!

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Mother’s Day approaches, BOBCARD Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has rolled out a bouquet of special offers designed to help cardholders create lasting memories for their mothers. The campaign runs through late May and June, with some deals extending to year-end. 
 
Online Shopping: Instant discounts on big brands
 
According to the BoB Card, customers can enjoy:

Also Read

Credit Card

BOBCARD unveils a women-centric credit card with free health perk vouchers

Supreme Court, SC

SC rebukes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'highly irresponsible' remarks on CJI

Gemini app for iPad

Google's Gemini app for iPads bring Google Photos integration, new features

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Congratulate our armed forces for courage, valour they displayed: Rajnath

Mutual fund

Top five fund houses drove 58% of folio growth in FY25: Amfi data

 
  • 10 per cent instant discount on Amazon purchases between May 9 and 13 
  • 12 per cent instant discount on Tata Cliq Luxury and Fashion, using codes BOBTCLEMI (Luxury) and BOBTCFEMI (Fashion), valid until June 30. 
  • Travel Deals: Celebrate with a Getaway
 
 
For families planning a trip with Mom, BoB Card is offering:
 
  • Up to 15 per cent off on Paytm flights, domestic and international, using promo codes FLYBOB and INTLFLYBOB, valid till June 30. 
  • Up to 35 per cent off on MakeMyTrip, including flights, hotels, and holidays, via no-cost EMI every Tuesday and Friday (codes MMTBOBEMI and MMTBOBINTEMI), valid through June 30.
 
 
 
Dining & entertainment: Celebrate over food and films
 
BoB Card users can also avail:
 
  • Rs 50 off on Zomato orders with code BOBCC (till June 30). 
  • 10 per cent off at PVR Inox, including food and beverages, valid till June 25. 
  • Rs 500 off on Eazy Diner bills with the promo code BOB500 (till June 30).
 
 
 
Premium gifting: Jewellery and smartphones
 
For those looking to splurge on something special:
 
 
  • Surat Diamond offers up to Rs 5,000 off with code BBCRDS2552517385, valid till December 31. 
  • Oppo is offering cashback up to Rs 5,000 on smartphones purchased through no-cost EMI plans, valid till May 31.
 
 
Smart gifting with smart savings
 
 
According to the BoB Card, over 500 brand offers are part of this festive campaign, allowing customers to gift experiences, travel, and tangible tokens of appreciation without compromising their finances. The offers span across categories like lifestyle, travel, food, fashion, and electronics, all aimed at making this Mother’s Day extra special

More From This Section

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns

ITR filing for freelancers: Key tax tips to simplify the process

Travel Insurance

Will travel insurance cover you if war breaks out abroad? Check terms

Fixed Deposit

Corporate FDs can get you higher returns if you are prepared for the risk

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

Who is buying what? PSUs emerge as investor darling both FIIs and DIIs

Mutual fund

Fund review: Bandhan Bond- Short Term Plan

Topics : Bobcards credit card points BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon