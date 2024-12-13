Business Standard
BOBCARD unveils a women-centric credit card with free health perk vouchers

The TIARA Card also includes unlimited domestic airport lounge access, reduced forex mark-up and UPI payment access

Credit Card(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

BOBCARD LIMITED has introduced the TIARA Credit Card, premium credit card designed exclusively for women.
 
Unveiled by model and actor Milind Soman, Pinkathon creator and yoga practitioner Ankita Konwar, and Ravindra Rai, MD & CEO of BOBCARD LIMITED, the TIARA card is powered by the RuPay network.
 
It offers a host of rewards and benefits across travel, dining, lifestyle, entertainment, and health categories, catering to the aspirations of modern women.
 

The TIARA cardholders get complimentary vouchers and memberships worth up to Rs 31,000 from leading brands like Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart, Lakme Salon, and Urban Company. Entertainment enthusiasts can benefit from annual memberships to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime or Disney Hotstar, Gaana Plus, and discounts on movie tickets through BookMyShow.
 
 
Key features of the TIARA credit card:
 
Joining and annual fee: Rs 2,499 + GST
 
Fee waivers:
 
Joining Fee reversal on spending Rs 25,000 within the first 60 days.
 
Annual Fee waiver for spending Rs 2,50,000 in a year.
 
Rewards:
 
15 reward points per Rs 100 spent on travel, dining, and international purchases.
 
3 reward points per Rs 100 on other purchases.
 
UPI transactions via the credit card capped at Rs 500 per statement cycle.
 
1 Reward Point = Rs 0.25.
 
Lifestyle perks:
 
Quarterly discount vouchers of Rs 500 from Nykaa, Flipkart, and Myntra.
 
Lakme Salon vouchers worth Rs 1,500 per quarter.
 
Dining and grocery:
 
Swiggy One Unlimited free deliveries on Food and Instamart orders – 3 month membership Once per annum.
 
Big Basket vouchers worth Rs 250 per quarter.
 
Health and safety:
 
Complementary health packages, including Pap Smear, Mammography, and blood tests.
 
Personal accident insurance and permanent disability cover up to Rs 10 Lakhs.
 
Entertainment benefits:
 
Amazon Prime or Disney Hotstar annual membership, once per annum.
 
Gaana Plus annual membership, once per annum.
 
250 off on BookMyShow with minimum purchase of 2 movie/non-movie tickets, once per quarter.
 
Additional benefits:
 
Unlimited domestic lounge access.
 
Reduced forex mark-up of 2 per cent.
 
Fuel surcharge waiver
 
 “The TIARA Card isn’t just an addition to our portfolio, it represents a significant step in partnering women on their journey to manage their finances without compromising their lifestyle needs,” said Ravindra Rai, MD & CEO of BOBCARD LIMITED.
 
Milind Soman added, “The launch of the TIARA Credit Card at Pinkathon is a perfect synergy, as it represents empowerment and self-reliance. This card is a statement of confidence and independence for every woman.”
 
To amplify the card’s empowering message, BOBCARD has collaborated with cricketer Shreyanka Patil, who embodies the campaign tagline ‘Your Woman Card is Your Power Move.’

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

