Book profits if your portfolio is overweight on US-focused equity funds

The US equity market experienced a sharp sell-off this week amid concerns that President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the resulting trade wars could trigger a recession. Major US stock indices recorded significant losses on March 10, 2025. In recent years, many Indian investors have entered the US market via mutual funds.

Drivers of volatility

The recent US market volatility stems from uncertainty over the economic impact of tariffs and trade barriers. “The possibility of a trade war and its possible consequences on the US economy have led to market fluctuations,” says Trideep Bhattacharya, president and chief investment officer (equities), Edelweiss