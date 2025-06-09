Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSES summer offer: Up to 63% off on ACs, fans in new exchange scheme

Residents in Delhi can cut cooling costs as BSES reintroduces its 2025 exchange scheme, offering steep discounts on energy-efficient ACs and ceiling fans.

Govt may roll back hike in Customs duty on ACs,TVs as pressure grows

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

In a bid to promote energy efficiency and reduce electricity consumption, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) have reintroduced their AC and fan replacement scheme for 2025. Under this initiative, eligible consumers can avail discounts of up to 63 per cent when exchanging their old air conditioners and fans for new, energy-efficient models.
 
Here’s a detailed explainer on how Delhi electricity consumers can benefit from the offer.
 

Who is eligible?

 
The scheme is open to residential consumers of both BSES Yamuna (covering Central and East Delhi) and BSES Rajdhani (covering South and West Delhi).
 
To qualify:
 
·  The consumer must have a valid electricity connection with BYPL or BRPL.

·  The offer applies only to working or non-working ACs and fans being exchanged.
 
·  Only one AC and up to two fans per customer connection can be replaced under the offer.
 

What’s on offer?

 
According to the details shared by BSES, the discounts available are:
 
·  Up to 63 per cent off on BEE 5-star rated air conditioners (including installation and delivery).
 
·  Up to 47 per cent off on energy-efficient ceiling fans.
 
The scheme is being run in collaboration with leading manufacturers like Voltas, Godrej, LG, Daikin, and Havells. The exact discount depends on the model and the exchange offer applicable at the time of purchase.
 

How to avail the offer?

 
To make use of the scheme, customers need to follow a simple registration process:
 
1.     Visit the BSES website or download the BSES Rajdhani or BSES Yamuna mobile app.
 
2.     Navigate to the “AC Replacement Scheme” section.
 
3.     Enter your CA number (Consumer Account number), name, and mobile number.
 
4.     Select the appliances you wish to replace and choose from the available models.
 
Once the request is placed, the authorised vendor will contact the consumer for scheduling installation and exchange.
 

Required documents

 
To register and avail the benefit, keep the following handy:
 
·  Latest electricity bill
 
·  Government-issued photo ID (like Aadhaar or PAN)
 
·  Proof of address (if not same as ID)
 

Why this matters?

 
According to BSES, older air conditioners and ceiling fans are a major source of power consumption. Replacing them with BEE 5-star rated models, that can reduce electricity bills by 30-40 per cent. This is not just good for your wallet, but also helps reduce the overall power load on Delhi’s grid during the summer peak.
 
This initiative is part of BSES’ broader push towards sustainable energy consumption. The 2025 scheme is expected to scale this further, especially as the capital faces rising summer temperatures and higher power demand.
 
Consumers are advised to register early, as the scheme is available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be subject to limited inventory.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

