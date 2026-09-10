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Check term insurance premium rates for plans that extend beyond retirement

Here is a selected list of the best term insurance rates from various insurers for young professionals living in a metro, with coverage of up to Rs 1 crore

Life Insurance Premiums

Representative image for insurance premium rates for plans beyond retirement

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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If you are a 30-year-old professional living in a metro, look up Policybazaar’s table to compare premium rates for the best term insurance rates. Term insurance offers a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death. Now, some insurers are offering term cover well beyond your retirement age at fairly affordable premiums, making them an attractive long-term financial shield. 
 

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Topics : insurance premium retirement Personal Finance

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 6:18 PM IST