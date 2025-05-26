Compare Form 16 and 26AS carefully, alert employer promptly on errors

Employers will soon issue Form 16, as they are mandated to do so by June 15. Salaried individuals must understand how to use this document effectively while filing their income tax returns (ITRs).

Significance of Form 16

Form 16 is a key document for salaried individuals. “It serves as an essential certificate of tax deducted at source (TDS) on salary income by the employer,” says Suresh Surana, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

It consolidates salary income, deductions, and taxes. “It simplifies the tax filing process by making all the relevant data readily available,” says Shefali Mundra, tax expert at ClearTax.

Form