Monday, May 26, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Compare Form 16 and 26AS carefully, alert employer promptly on errors

Compare Form 16 and 26AS carefully, alert employer promptly on errors

Deductions missed in Form 16 due to late or non-submission of proofs can still be claimed while filing return

income tax
Premium

Surana adds that cross-verification also helps verify any other income or high-value transaction reported in Form 26AS that needs to be disclosed in the return.

Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Employers will soon issue Form 16, as they are mandated to do so by June 15. Salaried individuals must understand how to use this document effectively while filing their income tax returns (ITRs).
 
Significance of Form 16 
Form 16 is a key document for salaried individuals. “It serves as an essential certificate of tax deducted at source (TDS) on salary income by the employer,” says Suresh Surana, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant. 
It consolidates salary income, deductions, and taxes. “It simplifies the tax filing process by making all the relevant data readily available,” says Shefali Mundra, tax expert at ClearTax.
 
Form
Topics : Form 16 Income Tax filing income tax returns

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon