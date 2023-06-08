Course, institute determine lender's willingness to offer an education loan

Between the pandemic and now, costs have risen. “The tuition fee has increased 4-5 per cent annualised over this period. The rupee has depreciated against the dollar. Before the pandemic, it used to trade at slightly above 70 and now it trades in the range of 81-83. The cost of living has also gone up by 5-6 per cent annually,” says Gainda.

“The average ticket size of a loan for a student going overseas used to be Rs 20 lakh in 2019 (pre-pandemic). That figure has risen to Rs 25 lakh, an increase of 25 per cent,” says Amit Gainda, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Avanse Financial Services.