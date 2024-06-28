Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Credit score to bills: Steps to take if your loan application is rejected

Paying loan instalments on time is crucial for maintaining a healthy credit profile, reducing the chance of loan rejection

bank loans

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Whether you're applying for a mortgage, personal loan, or business financing, a rejection doesn't mean you should give up on your financial goals. Here's what to do if your loan application is rejected:

Find out why your loan application was rejected. Lenders are required to provide reasons for rejecting an application. Common reasons for rejecting personal loan applications include:
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Poor credit score
Insufficient income
High debt-to-income ratio
Incomplete application
Lack of credit history
 
Review your loan application for any weaknesses.
 
If your income is insufficient, consider adding a co-applicant or guarantor. Ensure all documents are complete and accurate.

Improve your credit score
 
Improving your credit score by using these strategies:
 
Pay bills on time.
Reduce credit card balance.
Do not apply for multiple loans in a short period.
Maintain a healthy mix of credit types.

Explore alternative lenders 
 
If traditional banks have rejected your application, consider alternative lending options such as: 
 
Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms
Microfinance institutions
Digital lenders
 
Reduce your debt-to-income ratio
 
Lenders want to see that you have enough income to comfortably cover your loan payments along with your other financial obligations. To lower your debt-to-income ratio:
 
Pay debts.
Increase your income through a side job or freelance work.
Avoid taking on new debt until your loan is approved.

Consider consulting a financial advisor who can provide personalised guidance on improving your creditworthiness and exploring suitable loan options.

Also Read

money

Should you take a loan against mutual funds? Check details before opting

Medical products, medical equipments

Medical emergency loan: Quick access to funds carries higher interest rates

Business Loan

Tata Communications raises $250 million sustainability-linked loans

MoneyMutual

Best Payday Loans for Quick Cash: Top 10 Cash Advance Apps & Alternatives

car loan

Planning to purchase a car? Here are best loan rates by various companies

Topics : loan credit scores NBFCs Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon