Medical emergency loan: Quick access to funds carries higher interest rates

Medical emergencies can strike at any time, leaving people scrambling to meet the exorbitant costs of treatment. In such situations, a medical emergency loan can provide a lifeline by offering quick access to funds.

What is a medical emergency loan

It is a personal loan designed to cover urgent health care expenses. Such loans typically offer faster processing times, easier eligibility criteria, and sometimes lower interest rates compared to standard personal loans. The funds can be used to pay for a wide range of medical necessities, including hospitalisation, surgeries, critical medications, and post-operative care.



Types of emergency borrowing options:



Personal loan

Loan against fixed deposit

Credit card

Gold loan

EPF advance

Fintech loans



How to get an instant loan in a medical emergency



Research lenders: Many banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and digital lenders offer specialised medical loans. Compare options to find the best terms and fastest processing times.



Gather documents: Keep essential documents ready, including identity proof, address proof, income statements, and medical certificates or hospital estimates.



Apply online: Most lenders now offer online application processes, which can significantly speed up approval times.



Opt for pre-approved offers: Some banks provide pre-approved loan offers to existing customers, which can be instantly disbursed.



Consider digital lending platforms: Fintech companies often provide faster loan processing.



Use hospital tie-ups: Some hospitals partner with financial institutions to provide on-the-spot loan approvals for patients.



“Instant access to funds to pay a medical bill, means less anxiety, and the ability to pay for the quality of care your family needs. This peace of mind is higher than any health insurance can give you,” said Chris George, co-founder and chief executive officer of QubeHealth.



Things to keep in mind



Assess your loan eligibility: Lenders will consider your credit score, income, employment status, and other factors when determining if you qualify and the loan amount they can offer.



Understand interest rates: Personal loans typically have higher interest rates than secured loans. Be sure to compare rates and fees across lenders to get the most affordable option.



Repayment capacity: Calculate the monthly loan payments to ensure they fit within your budget.



Explore alternatives: If possible, try to use savings, health insurance coverage, or other options before taking on additional debt through a personal loan.