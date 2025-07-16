Debt funds: Keep bulk of portfolio in short to medium-duration funds

Investors are increasingly favouring accrual-oriented debt funds like money market and short-duration funds over interest rate-sensitive categories, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

In June 2025, long-duration (₹445.9 crore), medium-to-long duration (₹65.8 crore), medium-duration (₹61 crore), gilt (₹957.3 crore), and gilt with 10-year constant duration (₹141.8 crore) funds recorded net outflows. In contrast, short-duration funds and money market funds (MMFs) attracted strong inflows of ₹10,276 crore and ₹9,484 crore, respectively.

“Duration funds have seen net outflows as there is limited room for yields on the longer end to move lower from here. MMFs, on