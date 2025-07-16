Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Debt funds: Keep bulk of portfolio in short to medium-duration funds

Debt funds: Keep bulk of portfolio in short to medium-duration funds

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield, which fell to 6.13 per cent on June 6, closed at 6.31 per cent on July 15

monetary policy, rbi, RBI bond forwards 2025, RBI interest rate derivatives, bond forwards in India, SDL bond forwards demand, RBI policy on bond derivatives
premium

Short-term bonds typically have lower interest rate sensitivity than long-term ones.

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors are increasingly favouring accrual-oriented debt funds like money market and short-duration funds over interest rate-sensitive categories, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
 
In June 2025, long-duration (₹445.9 crore), medium-to-long duration (₹65.8 crore), medium-duration (₹61 crore), gilt (₹957.3 crore), and gilt with 10-year constant duration (₹141.8 crore) funds recorded net outflows. In contrast, short-duration funds and money market funds (MMFs) attracted strong inflows of ₹10,276 crore and ₹9,484 crore, respectively.
 
“Duration funds have seen net outflows as there is limited room for yields on the longer end to move lower from here. MMFs, on
Topics : Amfi Association of Mutual Funds in India Mutual Funds bond yield RBI rate cut monetary policy committee Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon