SBI to issue up to ₹20,000 cr bonds to domestic investors in FY26

In a regulatory filing, SBI said its board has accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹20,000 crore via issue of bonds to domestic investors in current fiscal year. (Photo: Shutterstock)

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹20,000 crore via issue of bonds to domestic investors in current fiscal year.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said its board has "accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of ₹20,000 crore to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required".

Shares of SBI were trading at ₹831, up 1.74 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

sbi bonds rally Bond markets

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

