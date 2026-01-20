Digital 'tap & go payment explained: Check benefits & security features

Digital “tap & go” payments have become part of everyday spending, allowing users to make contactless transactions that are practical, convenient and secure.

What is tap & go?

Tap & go uses near-field communication (NFC) technology that enables a phone to act as a payment instrument once a debit or credit card is added to the device. At checkout, the user simply unlocks the phone and taps it on the terminal to complete the transaction.

Unlike QR-based payments, tap & go does not require scanning or entering amounts manually. The interaction is brief, physical, and largely automatic.

How secure is tap & go?

Despite its simplicity, the system is built on multiple layers of security designed to protect users from fraud.

Tokenisation instead of card details

When a card is added to a mobile wallet, its number is not stored on the device or shared with the merchant. Instead, it is replaced with an encrypted digital token that is unique to that phone.

One-time authentication per transaction

Each payment generates a one-time cryptographic code, similar to a dynamic CVV. Even if intercepted, it cannot be reused.

No risk of skimming

As the phone stays with the user, there is no exposure to skimmers or compromised card slots, which are common risks with magnetic stripe transactions.

Short-range protection

NFC works only within a few centimetres, eliminating the possibility of accidental or remote payments.

Device-level security

Every transaction requires the phone to be unlocked using a PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition. If the phone is lost, payment access can be blocked instantly through the banking app.

These safeguards are supported by global payment networks such as Mastercard, which operate tokenisation-based contactless frameworks designed to keep card credentials out of the payment flow.

How switching on tap & go can help

For many users, the appeal lies in everyday convenience rather than novelty.

A wallet-free habit: With cards stored securely on the phone, users no longer need to carry a physical wallet for routine purchases.

Faster checkouts: A single tap completes the payment in seconds, reducing queues at busy retail counters.

Wider acceptance: As more merchants upgrade to contactless terminals, tap & go now works across supermarkets, petrol pumps, pharmacies, cafés, and even small retail outlets.

Cleaner transactions: With no cash handling or card exchange, contactless payments are seen as more hygienic, particularly in crowded spaces.

For small merchants, Tap & go also lowers friction, as it enables card acceptance without changing consumer behaviour.