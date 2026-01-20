Trump calls out Britain's 'great stupidity' over Chagos Islands handover

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday strongly criticised the United Kingdom (UK)’s decision to hand over Diego Garcia to Mauritius, calling it “a great act of stupidity”. He used the issue to argue again for US control of Greenland. Trump’s remarks targeted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, even though Trump had earlier supported the deal.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the UK was planning to give away Diego Garcia, which hosts a key US military base, “for no reason whatsoever”. He claimed the move showed weakness and said countries like China and Russia only respect strength.

Trump argued that such decisions make it necessary for the US to acquire Greenland. "The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of great stupidity, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to do the right thing," he said.

Trump has been building a case for full US control of Greenland, stating that it is crucial for America's national security. Trump has repeatedly raised concerns over Russian and Chinese ships in the region and has said that Denmark alone cannot counter such a threat and would eventually need help from the US.

UK rejects Trump’s claims

A UK government official rejected Trump’s remarks, saying Britain would never put national security at risk. According to the BBC, the official said the deal was necessary after court rulings weakened the UK’s legal position over the islands.

The spokesperson added that the agreement secures the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia for the long term and keeps adversaries out.

Trump earlier backed the deal

Trump’s latest comments mark a clear shift from his earlier stance. When Starmer announced the deal last year, he said Trump and other allies had welcomed it due to the strategic importance of the base.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had also praised the agreement, calling it a major achievement and a sign of the strong US-UK relationship. Rubio said the deal would help promote peace and security in the Indian Ocean region and beyond.

What is the Chagos Islands deal?

Britain has controlled the Chagos Islands since 1968, after buying them from Mauritius for £3 million. Mauritius has long argued that it was forced to give up the islands as part of its independence process. In 2019, the International Court of Justice said the UK should end its control of the islands as soon as possible.

Under the agreement reached last year, the UK will transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius but lease back Diego Garcia for 99 years to continue operating the US-UK military base. The lease will cost the UK £101 million a year.

The deal was welcomed by the US, Australia and other Five Eyes partners, as well as countries including India, Japan and South Korea.