Walmart-backed payments major PhonePe gets Sebi approval for IPO

Payments major PhonePe has received regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The report added that Walmart, Microsoft and Tiger Global are expected to partially divest their holdings in the offering. Some other investors in the company include General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, TVS Capital, Tencent, Qatar Investment Authority, according to Tracxn data.

The approval comes months after PhonePe confidentially filed its draft papers for the listing, aiming to raise up to ₹12,000 crore, according to a Business Standard report from September 2025.

The confidential filing route allows companies to submit their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) privately to Sebi, stock exchanges, and selectively market it to potential investors. Through this option, companies shield sensitive financial and strategic details from the larger public eye until they’re ready to file the red herring prospectus (RHP), which is the precursor to the launch of the IPO.