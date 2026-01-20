Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Walmart-backed payments major PhonePe gets Sebi approval for IPO

Walmart-backed payments major PhonePe gets Sebi approval for IPO

Sebi approval comes months after PhonePe confidentially filed its draft papers for the listing, aiming to raise up to ₹12,000 crore, according to a Business Standard report from September 2025

PhonePe

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Payments major PhonePe has received regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources. 
 
The report added that Walmart, Microsoft and Tiger Global are expected to partially divest their holdings in the offering. Some other investors in the company include General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, TVS Capital, Tencent, Qatar Investment Authority, according to Tracxn data. 
 
The approval comes months after PhonePe confidentially filed its draft papers for the listing, aiming to raise up to ₹12,000 crore, according to a Business Standard report from September 2025. 
 
 
The confidential filing route allows companies to submit their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) privately to Sebi, stock exchanges, and selectively market it to potential investors. Through this option, companies shield sensitive financial and strategic details from the larger public eye until they’re ready to file the red herring prospectus (RHP), which is the precursor to the launch of the IPO. 

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Property developer K Raheja weighs IPO that could raise up to $700 million

Advanta Enterprises

Agricultural solutions firm Advanta Enterprises files IPO papers with Sebi

initial public offering, IPO

Knack Packaging, Shivalaya among 4 companies get Sebi clearance for IPOs

Shadowfax IPO GMP

Brokerages at odds over Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies IPO; apply?

Amagi Media Labs IPO gmp

Subscribed to Amagi Media IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Topics : PhonePe IPOs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today