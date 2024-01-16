Top 5 popular finance podcasts in India to help you manage your money

Podcasts have become new learning resources these days. From interviews to storytelling, everything is now available in the form of a podcast. Whether it is finance, movies, stock market automobiles or technology, you name it, and you will get a podcast about that topic.

Apart from all the niches, these podcasts are effective in developing financial literacy. People who lack knowledge about finance, embrace these podcasts to brush their knowledge about finance. Over time, it has become one of the most popular niches, attracting millions of listeners.

If you haven't utilised podcasts for your finance knowledge, then it's time to sharpen your finance wisdom. In this article, you will find 5 most popular finance-related podcasts to help you understand the fundamentals of finance and investment.

Top 5 popular finance podcasts in India

ET Markets Podcast

It is one of the most popular finance podcasts in India. It is a very reliable source to learn about the market conditions, highs and lows of the economy, some really good market options or most importantly economic finance.

One can leverage the free resource to enhance their finance and investment knowledge. The ET markets podcast is available on the Economic Times official website. This podcast will help you enhance your knowledge about finance, the economy and the market.

Zerodha Educate

Another popular finance-related podcast is Zerodha Educate. The podcast focuses on giving you structural economic knowledge, spreading awareness about finance and the economy, and providing quality finance-related advice to beginners.

If you are just planning to enhance your finance and economic information, Zerodha Educate could be a perfect fit for you.

Value Research

In case you are seeking to develop your understanding of mutual funds, stock markets, personal finance, etc. then this podcast is for you.

Value Research is composed of expert podcasters who master finance and explain complex topics in a very simple manner. You can get interesting money lessons and some personal finance advice all in just one place. People are leveraging the importance of this helping it to grow over time and making it one of the financial podcasts in India.

The India Fintech Diaries

The India Fintech Diaries is another popular finance-related podcast in India. The podcast talks about finance and technology and how it is making financial and demographic changes in financial services.

The podcast shares the thoughts of industry leaders about a particular topic, helping the listeners to understand fintechs in more detail. The podcast is available on Spotify.

Mint

This is a pool of knowledge to learn and understand finance in detail. It shares insights about the stock market, personal finance, crypto and all you need to know about money.

It is considered as one of the best finance investing podcasts for its credible analysis, minute-to-minute news coverage and holistic approach towards finance across the country.