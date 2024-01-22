Don't fret about the index valuations, take stock-specific calls

The Nifty Smallcap 250 Index is up 54.8 per cent while the Nifty Midcap 150 Index has run up 49.3 per cent over the past year. Both indexes have surpassed the Nifty 50, which has gained 19.4 per cent.

Amid rising valuation concerns, many retail investors, especially new entrants, have turned jittery and decided to sell equities and go into cash. Others have decided not to deploy money until the market corrects.