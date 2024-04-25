Door opens for senior citizens to get health insurance: What should they do

Age limit of 65 to buy health insurance has been removed. (File photo)

The regulator has introduced new rules asking insurers to offer health insurance products to all age groups. Insurance Products Regulations 2024 replaces the previous requirement that health policies must offer an entry age of at least 65 years.

What does this mean?

Guidelines in 2016 said that health insurance companies should provide entry into their policies at least up to the age of 65 years. “This meant a person had to be 65 years or below at the time of purchasing a health insurance plan,” says Siddharth Singhal, business head - health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

Now this cap has been removed.