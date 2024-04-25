Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Door opens for senior citizens to get health insurance: What should they do

They should strike a balance between affordable premium and co-pay after age limit on insurance products is removed

Columbia Pacific Communities, people, old, senior citizens, elder, health
Premium

Age limit of 65 to buy health insurance has been removed. (File photo)

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:40 PM IST
The regulator has introduced new rules asking insurers to offer health insurance products to all age groups. Insurance Products Regulations 2024 replaces the previous requirement that health policies must offer an entry age of at least 65 years.

What does this mean?

Guidelines in 2016 said that health insurance companies should provide entry into their policies at least up to the age of 65 years. “This meant a person had to be 65 years or below at the time of purchasing a health insurance plan,” says Siddharth Singhal, business head - health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

Now this cap has been removed.
Topics : Health Insurance senior citizens Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon