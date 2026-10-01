DriveCam, AirPass, Clinic: ACKO wants to insure you before things go wrong

Insurance is traditionally a product customers notice when something has already gone wrong — a car accident, hospitalisation or cancelled flight. ACKO is trying to change that equation.

The digital insurer has launched three new offerings — DriveCam, ACKO Clinic and AirPass — spanning motor, healthcare and travel, as it seeks to build a relationship with customers around prevention and everyday protection rather than only claims.

KPMG India's India CX Report 2025 found that 48% of general insurance customers are likely to switch providers, with negative market sentiment and poor customer support among the factors driving switching behaviour.

KPMG's research also found that only 13% of general insurance customers considered the post-purchase stage the most impactful part of their journey, while customers particularly valued seamless claims, responsive support and ease of managing their policies.

ACKO founder Varun Dua said the company wanted to move away from an insurance model in which the insurer primarily appears when something goes wrong.

"Insurance has always defined itself by the worst day in someone's life — the accident, the surgery, the cancelled flight," Dua said. "We think that's a strange place to start a relationship."

From insurance to prevention

The three launches take ACKO into areas that sit alongside conventional insurance.

DriveCam is a dashcam bundled with select ACKO car insurance policies. The device records footage from when the car starts, giving customers a video record in situations such as disputed accidents, road-rage incidents or traffic violations.

According to ACKO, the footage belongs to the customer and remains on the device and their phone. It is not uploaded to ACKO's servers and the insurer cannot access it unless the customer chooses to share it.

The product moves some protection to before the claim: rather than relying solely on an insurer's investigation after an accident, the customer has their own record of what happened.

ACKO enters premium healthcare

The company's second launch, ACKO Clinic, takes the insurer further into healthcare services.

The members-only service, which ACKO said will open soon in Bengaluru, is designed as a year-round healthcare experience for families rather than a service that is activated only when a medical problem occurs.

The offering combines access to doctors, health check-ups and diagnostics with a dedicated care team that remains involved with members over time.

ACKO describes the physical clinic as a private, premium healthcare environment where doctors, diagnostics and the care team are brought together for the member.

The proposition is closer to preventive and coordinated healthcare than traditional health insurance, where the financial relationship is often most visible when a customer makes a hospitalisation claim.

Pay-out when your flight is delayed

The third product, ACKO AirPass, targets frequent domestic flyers.

It is an annual travel subscription that tracks eligible flights and provides automatic monetary benefits when certain disruptions occur.

Under the offering announced by ACKO:

A ₹1,500 cash payout is provided when an eligible flight is delayed by more than 90 minutes.

Customers can receive a rebooking discount of up to ₹3,000 if a flight is cancelled or missed.

Customers can book the replacement flight through the ACKO app.

The benefits apply across eligible flights during the subscription year.

The proposition is different from traditional travel insurance, where a traveller generally has to make a claim after an insured event and provide the required documentation.

AirPass instead aims to make the response to a disruption automatic and immediate, according to ACKO.

Why ACKO is betting on services

The company's strategy is closely linked to its direct-to-consumer model.

"Insurance has always defined itself by the worst day in someone's life, the accident, the surgery, the cancelled flight," said Varun Dua, Founder, ACKO. "We think that's a strange place to start a relationship. An insurer that only shows up when something goes wrong is irrelevant the rest of the time, and most of the time, nothing goes wrong. Our job is to show up for our customers and provide protection before something goes wrong, not just the moment something breaks." ACKO DriveCam is ACKO's own dashcam, bundled with select ACKO car insurance policies. On Indian roads, a wrong challan, a road-rage confrontation or a disputed accident usually comes down to whoever has proof. DriveCam records from the moment the car starts, so customers have their own account of what happened. The footage belongs to the customer. It stays on the device and their phone, is never uploaded to ACKO's servers, and ACKO cannot see it unless the customer chooses to share it. This is insurance that protects you before the accident, not just after it. ACKO says it does not pay commissions to acquire or renew customers and can therefore reinvest part of the savings into customer services."Insurance has always defined itself by the worst day in someone's life, the accident, the surgery, the cancelled flight," said Varun Dua, Founder, ACKO. "We think that's a strange place to start a relationship. An insurer that only shows up when something goes wrong is irrelevant the rest of the time, and most of the time, nothing goes wrong. Our job is to show up for our customers and provide protection before something goes wrong, not just the moment something breaks."

ACKO Clinic is a members-only, year-round healthcare experience for families, opening soon in Bengaluru. It is built around a different idea of healthcare — bringing together top doctors, clinically advanced health check-ups and diagnostics, and a dedicated care team. Together, they help members understand their health deeply, identify risks early and stay ahead of them. The care team gets to know each member over time and stays involved through the year. Members have their own private space, while doctors, diagnostics and the care team come together around them. The result is more proactive, personal and premium care — a business-class upgrade to how families experience healthcare.

ACKO AirPass is an annual travel subscription plan for domestic flyers. It tracks a customer's eligible flights in real time and provides monetary benefits in case of an untoward incident: ₹1,500 for a delay past 90 minutes, as a cash payout directly in the customer’s account. And up to ₹3,000 rebooking discount in case of a cancelled or missed flight, without a form or a wait. Customers can book their new flight directly from the ACKO app to utilise the rebooking discount. AirPass covers every eligible flight over the year.