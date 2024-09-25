Working for foreign client or firm? You can now do that living in Dubai too

Are you still in the work-from-home (WFH) mode or a freelancer? If so, and if your job pays you well, Dubai's work visas may be worth exploring.

Dubai, known for its advanced infrastructure, artificial beaches, and food, has become a top choice for many Indians. But beyond its appeal as a holiday destination, Dubai offers various visas that cater specifically to remote workers and freelancers.

What are the visa options?

Dubai has three main visa categories for those working remotely: Virtual Work Visa, Nomad Visa, and Freelance Visa. Each comes with its own set of requirements and benefits. Let us explain.

Virtual work visa

The Virtual Work Visa is designed for professionals who are employed by a company outside the UAE but want to reside in Dubai while continuing their foreign employment.

Eligibility:

You must be employed by a non-UAE company.

Proof of employment with a contract for at least one year.

Your monthly salary must be at least $5,000 (Rs 4.18 lakh).

Valid health insurance covering the UAE.

Duration: The visa is valid for one year, and it’s renewable.

Work limitations: You can only work for your foreign employer and are not allowed to take up work with UAE-based companies.

Cost: The total cost for the virtual work visa is approximately $611 (including application fees, medical tests, and Emirates ID).

This visa is ideal if you want to work remotely for a foreign company while enjoying the perks of living in Dubai. It’s a great option for employees looking for a change in scenery but who don't need to switch jobs.

Nomad visa

The Nomad Visa is similar to the virtual work visa but is tailored more for freelancers or independent professionals working remotely for international clients.

Eligibility:

You need to show proof of freelance work or contracts with international clients.

You must earn a minimum of $5,000 per month.

Health insurance covering the UAE is mandatory.

Duration: It’s also valid for one year, renewable after expiry.

Work limitations: Just like the virtual visa, this visa only allows you to work for international clients, not UAE-based employers.

Cost: Similar to the virtual work visa, costing around $611.

"The nomad visa is especially appealing due to Dubai’s strong IT ecosystem and low tax rates," says Varun Singh, managing director of XIPHIAS Immigration, an immigration consultancy.

This visa is perfect for freelancers or digital nomads who want the flexibility of working for multiple international clients while enjoying Dubai’s tax benefits and modern infrastructure.

Freelance visa

The Freelance Visa offers the most flexibility, allowing you to work for both UAE-based and international clients. It’s designed for freelancers and self-employed professionals, especially those in sectors like media, technology, design, and education.

Eligibility:

You need to register with one of Dubai’s free zones, such as Dubai Media City or Dubai Internet City.

Proof of qualifications or relevant work experience is required.

Income requirement: Unlike the other two visas, there’s no minimum income requirement for the freelance visa. Instead, you must demonstrate expertise in your field.

Duration: This visa can be valid for 1 to 3 years, depending on the selected free zone and the services you opt for.

Cost: The freelance visa is more expensive, with costs ranging from $2,000 to $5,500, depending on the free zone and the duration you choose. Some packages include access to workspaces in the free zones.

Work flexibility: Freelancers can work with both UAE-based and international clients, making it the most flexible option among the three visas.

"The freelance visa opens up opportunities in Dubai’s local market, making it ideal for professionals in tech and media who want to tap into UAE's growing economy," says Singh.

Key differences between the visas

To help you decide which visa is best suited to your needs, here’s a comparison:

1. Who it’s for:

Virtual work visa: For employees working remotely for non-UAE companies.

Nomad visa: For freelancers or independent professionals working for international clients.

Freelance visa: For freelancers and self-employed professionals wanting to work for UAE and international clients.

2. Income requirement:

Virtual work visa: Minimum monthly salary of $5,000.

Nomad visa: Same as the virtual work visa, $5,000 per month.

Freelance visa: No minimum income requirement, but proof of qualifications is needed.

3. Work limitations:

Virtual work visa: Can only work for a non-UAE employer.

Nomad visa: Can work only for international clients, not UAE companies.

Freelance visa: Allows working for both UAE-based and international clients.

4. Visa duration:

Virtual and nomad visas: Valid for one year, renewable.

Freelance visa: Valid for 1-3 years, depending on the free zone.

5. Cost:

Virtual and nomad visas: Around $611.

Freelance visa: Between $2,000 and $5,500, depending on the duration and free zone.

What challenges could you face?

When applying for the visas, there are several challenges to keep in mind.

"Documentation is crucial—you’ll need attested certificates, proof of employment, and proof of income. It’s advisable to start early to avoid last-minute challenges," says Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living, a global housing marketplace.

He also points out the costs involved: "The high cost of the nomad visa can be a challenge, with visa fees alone amounting to AED 2,243.89 ($611), plus health insurance, VAT, and the Emirates ID."

"Processing times can be lengthy, so you must apply well in advance and stay in contact with your visa service provider," Arora adds, stressing that local regulations can vary between cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Strict eligibility criteria can also be restrictive, and missing any details could lead to rejection. Double-check everything before submitting your application," Arora advises. Additionally, any criminal history can impact your visa approval chances.

What about the cost of living in Dubai?

Managing living expenses under can be challenging but manageable. Accommodation ranges from luxury apartments to budget-friendly options, and with proper research, you can find a place that fits your needs.

"While daily expenses in Dubai can be high, especially with luxury dining and shopping, affordable alternatives exist. Public transport, local markets, and budget eateries help keep costs down," says Arora.

Healthcare in Dubai is world-class, but health insurance is mandatory, adding to your expenses. However, the tax-free income is a major advantage, allowing remote workers to maximise their earnings while enjoying a premium lifestyle.

"Dubai offers a balanced lifestyle with a range of professional opportunities and world-class infrastructure, making it a viable option for many remote workers," says Singh.