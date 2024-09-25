Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / AU Small Finance Bank offers up to 6.30% on FCNR (B) deposits for NRIs

AU Small Finance Bank offers up to 6.30% on FCNR (B) deposits for NRIs

The FCNR (B) scheme allows NRIs to keep their savings in India in foreign currency while earning returns on deposits

Banks, RBI

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has introduced new interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) [B] deposits for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The bank is offering up to 6.30% per annum on US dollar (USD) deposits for tenures of 1 year to less than 2 years. Competitive rates are also available for the British pound (GBP), euro (EUR), and Canadian dollar (CAD).

The FCNR (B) scheme allows NRIs to keep their savings in India in foreign currency while earning returns on deposits.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What are the current rates?

AU Small Finance Bank’s interest rates on FCNR (B) deposits include:
 

USD: 6.30% for 1 year to less than 2 years
GBP: 5.85% for 1 year to less than 2 years

More From This Section

life insurance

Gen Z & Millennials drive 85% of insurance sales, reveal report

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Baroda BNP Paribas MF launches Momentum 30 index fund: Who should invest

Online Gaming

Explained: How ED busted the Rs 400 crore Fiewin gaming app scam

gold loan

Gold loans to reach Rs 15 trillion by 2027: What's driving this growth?

Central government employees could get higher returns under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) than guaranteed since they will get an option to choose an investment plan out of their funds and 10 per cent government contribution (of a total of 18.5 per

Post-Covid shift:Investors favour stability & tax perks in financial option

EUR: 4.30% for 1 year to less than 2 years
CAD: 5% for 1 year to less than 2 years

For longer tenures, the bank offers:

2 years to less than 3 years
USD: 5.25%
GBP: 5%
EUR: 3.25%
CAD: 4.60%

3 years to less than 4 years
USD: 4.75%
GBP: 4.25%
EUR: 2.55%
CAD: 3.85%

4 years to less than 5 years
USD: 4.55%
GBP: 3.85%
EUR: 2%
CAD: 3.30%

5 years
USD: 4.15%
GBP: 3.55%
EUR: 2%
CAD: 3%

What benefits do FCNR (B) accounts offer?

According to AU SFB, NRIs can benefit from:

Tax-free interest: The interest earned on these deposits is exempt from Indian income tax.
Easy repatriation: Funds can be transferred in the foreign currency of the account.
Joint account facility: NRIs can open joint FCNR (B) accounts with other NRIs.

Also Read

Online Fraud

Star Health data for sale on Telegram: How will it impact policyholders?

greece

Greece Golden Visa: Investors now need Rs 8 cr for property in major cities

etf

This new quant ETF uses AI to analyse stock opportunities for gains

Australia visa

Australia tightens temporary work visa rules: Here are the key changes

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Buy-and-hold investors, avoid high secondary mkt premiums on SGBs

Topics : Personal Finance AU Small Finance Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon