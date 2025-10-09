Electrifying shift: Hatchbacks to luxury wheels, India's EV moment is here

When Siddharth Jain, executive director at Inox Group, became India Inc’s first Tesla buyer this August — dedicating his Model Y “to Elon Musk” — it wasn't just a celebration of a car purchase, it marked a milestone for India’s electric-mobility story.

For years, the EV story in India was about fuel savings, subsidies, and sustainability. In 2025, they’re equally about status, technology, and choice.

From Rs 8 lakh hatchbacks to Rs 80 lakh SUVs, India’s EV market now spans the full spectrum — reflecting how the country’s five-million-plus EV owners (across two-, three- and four-wheelers) are influencing how India