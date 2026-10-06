EPS pension: EPFO explains who must join under Rs 25,000 wage ceiling

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said that earning more than Rs 25,000 a month does not by itself make an employee eligible for mandatory membership of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Employees earning Rs 25,000 or less must join EPS, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions. For those earning above Rs 25,000, the key question is whether they were already EPS members, EPFO said in a post on X.

The clarification comes after the government raised the statutory EPF wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 a month from September 17, 2026. The change has expanded mandatory social-security coverage, but the EPS rules for employees earning above the new ceiling depend on their existing membership status.

Who must join EPS under the new Rs 25,000 ceiling?

The revised wage ceiling applies to employees whose monthly wages, for the purpose of EPFO coverage, are Rs 25,000 or less.

For a new employee earning Rs 20,000 a month, for example, mandatory EPF coverage can now apply where the other eligibility conditions are met. Such an employee can also come under EPS, with the employer making the prescribed pension contribution.

The change is significant for workers earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 who were earlier outside mandatory EPFO coverage only because their wages exceeded the old ceiling.

The government notified the revised ceiling on September 17, 2026, replacing the earlier Rs 15,000 limit.

What if your wages are above Rs 25,000?

This is where employees need to distinguish between new EPS membership and continuation of existing membership.

EPFO said on Sunday employees earning more than Rs 25,000 are not automatically required to become EPS members. But an employee who was already an EPS member can continue to remain covered even if their wages subsequently rise above Rs 25,000.

For example, suppose an employee joined a job when their eligible wages were within the earlier Rs 15,000 ceiling and became an EPS member. If their wages later rise to Rs 30,000 because of increments, the higher wages do not by themselves cancel their existing EPS membership.

On the other hand, a person earning more than Rs 25,000 who was not previously an EPS member would generally not be required to enter EPS merely because they are now employed.

This distinction is important because a higher salary does not by itself determine whether an existing EPS membership ends.

What happens to the employer's contribution?

EPS is funded from the employer’s share of EPF contribution; the employee does not make a separate 8.33 per cent EPS payment from their salary.

With the revised ceiling, the maximum pension contribution can be calculated at Rs 25,000 instead of Rs 15,000. That takes the employer's maximum EPS contribution from about Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,083 a month, subject to the applicable rules.

For employees newly brought under mandatory coverage, this can also mean a higher overall contribution towards retirement savings and pension.

However, employees should not assume that the entire employer contribution goes into their EPF balance. A portion can go towards EPS where the employee is an eligible EPS member.

What should employees check now?

Employees affected by the change should check three things:

Basic wages and dearness allowance: The Rs 25,000 ceiling relates to wages used for EPFO purposes, not simply the employee's gross salary or CTC.

EPS membership: Check whether EPS contributions are appearing in the EPFO passbook if you are eligible.

Employer contribution: Compare the contribution shown in the salary records with the EPFO passbook.

The change is particularly relevant for employees whose wages were between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 and who were previously outside mandatory EPFO coverage. EPFO has said the revision is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional workers into the statutory social-security system.

Why this distinction matters

The revised ceiling expands access to EPF, pension and insurance protection, but Rs 25,000 is not a cut-off beyond which an existing EPS member automatically loses pension membership.

For someone earning above Rs 25,000, the first question should therefore be: Was I already an EPS member? If the answer is yes, the membership can continue. If the answer is no, earning above the revised ceiling does not by itself make EPS membership mandatory.

The revised rules took effect from September 17, 2026, so employees should also check how their September contribution has been calculated. EPFO has issued operational guidance for handling the transition from the old ceiling to the new one.