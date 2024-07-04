Explained: Kotak MF has resumed lumpsum and SIP investments in small-caps

On February 26, the fund house had said that investors can put in a maximum of Rs 2 lakh as lump sum each month and Rs 25,000 per month through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route due to concerns over valuations and liquidity in the small-cap space.

This decision to resume investments comes amidst positive sentiment from Kotak MF regarding the future earnings potential of small-cap companies. "We believe that earnings growth of smallcaps is expected to improve, and companies are poised for robust growth," the fund house stated in an email to investors.

