Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak Special Opportunities Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of Kotak Special Opportunities Fund. The scheme will look to take advantage of uncertainties across the economy, industry and company levels. “(The fund) aims to generate long term capital growth through investing in equity and equity related securities of companies benefitting from different special situations such as company specific events, corporate restructuring, government policy change, regulatory changes, technology led disruption or companies going through temporary but unique challenges, etc.



The fund would look for such opportunities across market capitalisation. Since such opportunities can arise across sectors, the portfolio is likely to be diversified,” the fund house stated. The new fund offering (NFO) will remain open for subscription till June 24.



Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd