Eyeing SpaceX, OpenAI stocks? Global investment platforms offer access

Why IPO access is restricted

Indian investors cannot participate in IPOs in the US market directly, but they can buy these stocks once they list on the exchanges.

“Primary-market allocations are routed through underwriting syndicates that largely serve US institutions and a few domestic retail channels controlled by banks. Indian investors using the LRS route access US markets through a partner broker that does not sit in the IPO allocation chain,” says Viram Shah, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Vested Finance.

Why use foreign investment platforms

Indian mutual funds investing abroad share an industry-wide cap of $7 billion and a separate $1 billion cap for overseas ETFs. Several large fund houses have paused or capped fresh subscriptions into their international schemes because the overseas investment ceiling is close to being exhausted. Investors who want global exposure through the mutual fund route may find the door shut when they want to invest.

Platforms allow investors to build the portfolio they want. “A fund gives investors a fund manager’s basket, whereas a platform gives them the whole opportunity set and lets them decide,” says Shah.

These platforms also offer fractional investing, which makes even high-priced US stocks accessible.

A portfolio invested only in India exposes investors to macroeconomic and other risks specific to India. “Global investing can improve geographic diversification and reduce exposure to single-country risk,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

These platforms provide access to sectors or stocks that are unavailable or under-represented in India. “Indian investors can get exposure to semiconductor, artificial intelligence and electric vehicle stocks,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

International investing also provides a currency hedge. The rupee tends to depreciate against the US dollar and many other global currencies. “Rupee depreciation can benefit investors who hold foreign-currency assets,” says Dhawan.

Understand the risks

International investing is operationally complex. “Banks require specific forms to be filled out for transferring money under LRS. Income-tax return filing also becomes more complicated,” says Dhawan.

Estate planning rules create added complexities. In some geographies, the investor may be required to pay estate or inheritance tax.

Who should use LRS

The LRS route suits investors who want to manage their global allocation actively, want direct ownership of specific companies, have a reasonably long horizon, and are comfortable with currency volatility.

“The LRS route also makes sense for investors who face the closed-door problem on the mutual fund side but want international exposure,” says Shah.

Investors planning for international goals, such as foreign education for children and overseas travel, which involve expenses in a foreign currency, may also find this route useful.

“Sophisticated investors having a large portfolio, a long investment horizon, and the ability to take considerable risk may benefit from international exposure through this route,” says Pandya.

Who should stay away

The LRS route is less suited to investors who would rather hand over investment decisions entirely to a fund manager. “Investors who want operationally simple products, do not want tax-reporting complexity, or want to avoid succession-related challenges should stay away,” says Dhawan.

Investors making very small investments may not find this route ideal due to the high costs involved.

Direct foreign investing requires robust research. Without it, investors may make poor decisions and end up investing in hot stocks and themes. “Investors who do not understand global markets should avoid this route,” says Pandya.

Choose the platform carefully

Check the platform’s tax-reporting module. “It should offer proper reports that make it easier for investors to file their tax returns correctly in India,” says Dhawan.

“Investors should check whether the platform helps with A2 remittance handling, tax collected at source, and year-end reporting for foreign-asset disclosure,” says Shah.

Check the range of investments available on the platform, the promoter’s credentials, and regulatory approvals. Also, understand where the assets are actually held, who safeguards them, and whether investors’ securities will be protected if the platform goes out of business.

“Investors should check whether the platform works with a regulated US broker-dealer, whether their securities are protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and whether the securities are held in their name,” says Shah.

Follow LRS norms

Resident individuals, including minors, can remit up to $250,000 per financial year under LRS. The scheme is available for permissible current or capital account transactions. “LRS is not available to corporates, partnership firms, Hindu Undivided Families, trusts, etc,” says Rupali Singhania, founder, Areete Consultants.

Avoid investing in derivatives as this is not permitted under the LRS route.

Factor in TCS

Investors have to pay tax collected at source (TCS) of 20 per cent once their cumulative remittance (on, say, investments, education expenses, medical expenses and travel expenses) crosses ₹10 lakh.

They can claim TCS as a refund while filing their income-tax return or adjust it against other taxes. However, it does result in money getting blocked for some time.

Report foreign assets

Those investing in foreign stocks must file their income tax returns accurately.

“Once a resident individual has purchased foreign stocks, it is mandatory to report them in the income-tax return under Schedule FA. Dividend income or capital gains from foreign stocks should be reported in Schedule FSI,” says Singhania.

Resident investors can claim credit for foreign taxes paid in another country. “Investors claiming foreign tax credit should furnish Form 67 on the income-tax e-filing portal,” says Singhania.

Investors may retain and reinvest income from foreign investments made under the LRS. “Income that is not reinvested, or foreign exchange that is not spent, should be repatriated to India within 180 days from the date of receipt or purchase,” says Singhania.

A few handy tips

Investors who want to invest gradually should still consider sending money in larger lots. This will help them avoid overpaying fixed remittance costs.

Do not buy foreign securities without research. Avoid speculative investments and short-term trading. Remember that equity investing, whether in the Indian market or abroad, requires a long-term horizon.

Factor in total cost