Fine dining, invite-only: Kotak Solitaire brings private chef tables to you

Fine dining, invite-only: Kotak Solitaire brings private chef tables to you

Initiative kickstarted with a Himalayan reinterpretation of Malaysian cuisine, masterfully crafted by Chefs Prateek Sadhu and Darren Teoh in the serene hills of Kasauli

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi might be chasing Michelin stars, but India’s fine-dining elite just got a new way to access them — through a credit card.
 
District by Zomato has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to launch curated, invitation-only culinary experiences — and Kotak Solitaire Credit Card customers get first access before seats open to the public.
 
Think private chef’s tables, avant-garde tasting menus, and collaborations with Michelin-starred chefs — experiences that normally require industry contacts, waitlists, or a stroke of luck.
 
This is not about dining out. It’s about collecting moments money alone can’t buy.
 
"From intimate chef’s tables with Michelin-starred legends to immersive evenings curated by global mixology icons, the Kotak Solitaire Credit Card offers privileged access to gastronomic moments that are extraordinary. The inaugural experiences “NAAR x Dewakan” as well as "The Bhog Table by Chef Auroni & Bengaluru Oota Company” received a spectacular response on the platform," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement. 
 

And this is just the start. Think of it as India’s version of Chef’s Table meets AMEX Centurion privileges. 
 
Solitaire perks on District by Zomato include:
 
20% savings on dining (up to ₹5,000 per bill, twice monthly)
 
Priority access and waitlist bypass at top restaurants
 
Zomato Gold membership for ₹1
 
Priority booking for chef collaborations & culinary residencies
 
For families who enjoy travel, premium dining and discovery, this isn’t a discount scheme. It’s lifestyle integration. 
 
“At Kotak Solitaire, we believe true luxury lies in experiences that feel personal and effortless. For our clients, dining is not just a meal, but a celebration of taste, culture, and identity. This partnership with District is about crafting moments that are as rare as they are memorable," said Jyoti Samajpati, Executive Vice President – Head of Affluent and Salaried Propositions, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 
For high-income earners, luxury is no longer just about flying business class or staying at a palace hotel. It’s about access. Exclusivity. Identity. Cultural capital.
 
Kotak is tapping into that new definition of luxury — where your card opens doors to experiences curated, not commercial.
 
District by Zomato spokesperson said: “At District, we believe that dining is a celebration of flavors and a universal experience that brings people together. Through our collaboration with Kotak, we're not just creating unique events like the NAAR x Michelin series, we're building a movement to redefine India's fine dining culture and make these extraordinary culinary collaborations more accessible to our users."
 
Who is this card for?
 
Kotak Solitaire isn’t a mass product — it's invitation-only, offered to clients with:
 
Deep wealth/ banking relationships
 
Eligibility for up to ₹8 crore pre-approved credit lines
 
Access to wealth management and premium travel benefits
 
Zero forex markup, unlimited lounges, curated lifestyle events
 
This is Kotak’s private-banking ecosystem, not a retail credit card.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

