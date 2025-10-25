Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: Kotak Mahindra, Zen Technologies among 9 firms on Oct 24

Q2 results today: Kotak Mahindra, Zen Technologies among 9 firms on Oct 24

Q2FY26 company results: Many firms including 3p Land Holdings, Covance Softsol, Pace Digitek and Samsrita Labs are also to release their July-September quarter earnings reports today

The Sensex fell 344.52 points (0.41 per cent) to 84,211.88, while the Nifty slipped 96.25 points (0.37 per cent) to 25,795.15 | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank, 3p Land Holdings, Bhagyanagar India, and Zen Technologies are among the companies scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings today.
 
Other firms expected to declare results include High Energy Batteries, Pace Digitek, Samsrita Labs, and Seshasayee Paper and Boards.

Dr Reddy’s Labs Q2 result highlights

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,437 crore for the July–September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), with revenue up 3 per cent sequentially. 

North America, its largest market, saw a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in revenue to ₹3,240 crore due to price erosion, particularly in Lenalidomide. In contrast, Indian operations posted a 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹8,805 crore, led by strong branded sales.
 
 
For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), profit after tax rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y, while revenue increased 11 per cent, supported by growth in branded markets and the nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) portfolio, which helped offset softness in the US market.

ITC Hotels Q2 result highlights

ITC Hotels posted a 74 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹132.77 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹76 crore a year ago, while sequential profit remained flat.
 
PBIDT rose 59 per cent to ₹377.49 crore, and revenue from operations increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹832.04 crore, with a 2.8 per cent sequential gain. 
Total expenses stood at ₹699.72 crore, up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.6 per cent sequentially.
 
The company also announced the promotion of Sudhir Gupta, head of procurement, to vice-president, procurement.
Shares of ITC Hotels closed 1.1 per cent higher at ₹220.45 on the BSE.

Market highlights — October 24

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, amid reports of a possible US probe into China’s 2020 trade deal and cautious remarks from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on India–US trade talks.
 
The Sensex fell 344.52 points (0.41 per cent) to 84,211.88, while the Nifty slipped 96.25 points (0.37 per cent) to 25,795.15.
 
Top Sensex losers included Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, and Titan, while ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, BEL, and Sun Pharma led gains.
 
Sectorally, Nifty Metal rose 1.03 per cent, and Oil & Gas gained 0.2 per cent, while FMCG fell 0.75 per cent and PSU Bank declined 0.74 per cent. 
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices ended 0.24 per cent and 0.21 per cent lower, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q2FY26 results today

  1. 3p Land Holdings Ltd
  2. Bhagyanagar India Ltd
  3. Covance Softsol Ltd
  4. High Energy Batteries India Ltd
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  6. Pace Digitek Ltd
  7. Samsrita Labs Ltd
  8. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
  9. Zen Technologies Ltd
 

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

