Amitabh Bachchan sells 2 Oberoi Exquisite flats in Goregaon for ₹6 cr each

The actor sold two 47th-floor units with parking in Oberoi Exquisite, fetching ₹6 crore each; both deals registered on October 31 with women buyers benefiting from 1% stamp duty rebate.

Amitabh Bachchan in Everest Pav Bhaji Masala ad Photo: Everest Spices / YouTube

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sold two adjoining luxury apartments on the 47th floor of Tower C, Oberoi Exquisite, located in Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East, for a combined consideration of ₹12 crore, according to registration records accessed by CRE Matrix from the Maharashtra Department of Registration & Stamps.
 
Both apartments measure 169.08 sq. m. (1,820 sq. ft.) super built-up area each and include two car parking spaces.
 
Female-buyer stamp duty benefit
 
Both buyers availed the 1% stamp duty rebate for women buyers under Maharashtra’s scheme (Govt Circular dated 31 March 2021), the registration entry shows. 
 
Deal Summary: Amitabh Bachchan – Oberoi Exquisite Sales
 

Property:
 
Two luxury apartments on the 47th floor, Tower C, Oberoi Exquisite, Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East, Mumbai
 
Seller:
 
Amitabh Bachchan
 
Buyer (Flat 4701):
 
Asha Ishwar Shukla
 
Buyer (Flat 4702):
 
Mamta Surajdev Shukla
 
Sale Consideration:
 
₹6 crore each
 
Total: ₹12 crore
 
Flat Area (each):
 
169.08 sq. m. (~1,820 sq. ft.)
 
Car Parking (each flat includes 2 slots):
 
Flat 4701: Parking Nos. 185 & 220 (P1)
 
Flat 4702: Parking Nos. 218 & 219 (P1)
 
Execution Date of Agreement:
 
29 October 2025
 
Registration Date:
 
31 October 2025
 
Stamp Duty Paid:
 
₹30 lakh per flat
 
Registration Fee:
 
₹30,000 per flat
 
Buyer Stamp Duty Benefit:
 
1% women buyers rebate applied
  Oberoi Exquisite forms part of Oberoi Garden City, an integrated luxury township that includes Oberoi Mall, Westin Hotel, International Business Park, and Oberoi International School. It remains one of the most sought-after residential clusters in Goregaon East.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

