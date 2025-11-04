Amitabh Bachchan sells 2 Oberoi Exquisite flats in Goregaon for ₹6 cr each

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sold two adjoining luxury apartments on the 47th floor of Tower C, Oberoi Exquisite, located in Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East, for a combined consideration of ₹12 crore, according to registration records accessed by CRE Matrix from the Maharashtra Department of Registration & Stamps.
Both apartments measure 169.08 sq. m. (1,820 sq. ft.) super built-up area each and include two car parking spaces.
Female-buyer stamp duty benefit
Both buyers availed the 1% stamp duty rebate for women buyers under Maharashtra’s scheme (Govt Circular dated 31 March 2021), the registration entry shows.
Deal Summary: Amitabh Bachchan – Oberoi Exquisite Sales
Property:
Two luxury apartments on the 47th floor, Tower C, Oberoi Exquisite, Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East, Mumbai
Seller:
Amitabh Bachchan
Buyer (Flat 4701):
Asha Ishwar Shukla
Buyer (Flat 4702):
Mamta Surajdev Shukla
Sale Consideration:
₹6 crore each
Total: ₹12 crore
Flat Area (each):
169.08 sq. m. (~1,820 sq. ft.)
Car Parking (each flat includes 2 slots):
Flat 4701: Parking Nos. 185 & 220 (P1)
Flat 4702: Parking Nos. 218 & 219 (P1)
Execution Date of Agreement:
29 October 2025
Registration Date:
31 October 2025
Stamp Duty Paid:
₹30 lakh per flat
Registration Fee:
₹30,000 per flat
Buyer Stamp Duty Benefit:
1% women buyers rebate applied
Oberoi Exquisite forms part of Oberoi Garden City, an integrated luxury township that includes Oberoi Mall, Westin Hotel, International Business Park, and Oberoi International School. It remains one of the most sought-after residential clusters in Goregaon East.