Fine dining, Japanese style: How to develop a taste for the cuisine

The cooking is simple and minimal and ingredients for it readily available in India

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
Japanese cooking
Japanese cooking is minimal with attention to presentation. (Stock photo)

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
The world loves Japanese food because of its freshness, aesthetics and simplicity: it is a culinary culture that Indians appreciate well.
“The aesthetic beauty and attention to detail in the presentation of Japanese dishes make them visually appealing and appealing to the senses. The cuisine has a strong foundation in tradition, but it has also embraced innovation and creativity with other culinary styles. This openness to experimentation has resulted in the emergence of new and exciting dishes that blend Japanese flavours with influences from other cuisines,” says Ajay Chopra, a chef at PLAKA restaurant in Cyberhub, Gurugram.
Japanese cooking is minimal with attention to presentation, natural flavors, and balancing taste and texture. “The Japanese love simple cooking techniques such as grilling, braising, simmering, and steaming which are commonly used to enhance the natural flavors of the ingredients without overpowering the
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

