Fine dining, Japanese style: How to develop a taste for the cuisine

The world loves Japanese food because of its freshness, aesthetics and simplicity: it is a culinary culture that Indians appreciate well.
“The aesthetic beauty and attention to detail in the presentation of Japanese dishes make them visually appealing and appealing to the senses. The cuisine has a strong foundation in tradition, but it has also embraced innovation and creativity with other culinary styles. This openness to experimentation has resulted in the emergence of new and exciting dishes that blend Japanese flavours with influences from other cuisines,” says Ajay Chopra, a chef at PLAKA restaurant in Cyberhub, Gurugram.
Japanese cooking is minimal with attention to presentation, natural flavors, and balancing taste and texture. “The Japanese love simple cooking techniques such as grilling, braising, simmering, and steaming which are commonly used to enhance the natural flavors of the ingredients without overpowering the
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or