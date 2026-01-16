Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens at 8% in mid-Jan: Check best offers
Small finance banks lead the market with yields of up to 8.1%, providing a lucrative window for senior citizens to lock in high returns
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Senior citizens earn more on fixed deposits (FDs), with small finance banks offering peak rates of 8 per cent while major lenders remain conservative, save for enhanced perks for "super seniors" aged 80 and above.
Here are the best rates offered by various lenders, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.
Highest rates:
ESAF Small Finance Bank: 8.1 per cent on select tenures
Jana, Suryoday, Shivalik and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks: 8 per cent on select two–five year deposits
Other leading small finance banks:
Equitas Small Finance Bank: 7.8 per cent
slice Small Finance Bank: 7.75 per cent
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 7.95 per cent
Standard tenures
One-year FDs: 6.5–7.75 per cent at small finance banks; 6.6–7.2 per cent at top private banks
Three-year FDs: 7–8 per cent at small finance banks; 6.7–7.5 per cent at large banks
Five-year FDs: up to 8 per cent at small finance banks; 6.9–7.7 per cent at private banks
10-year FDs: top offerings around 7.25 per cent; select public and private banks offer up to 7.5 per cent
Additional perks for super seniors
Many banks provide extra 0.05–0.3 per cent for depositors aged 80+
State-owned lenders such as Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Union Bank offer incremental yields across multiple tenures
Private banks like RBL and Jammu & Kashmir Bank also extend 0.25 per cent extra for super seniors
With the Reserve Bank of India having cut the repo rate multiple times in the past year, interest rates may soften further. “Locking into fixed deposits at today’s higher rates makes sense for senior citizens looking for predictable returns before deposit rates start trending lower,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer at Stable Money, a fintech.
Key points for seniors
Compare rates across banks and tenures
Factor in super senior benefits
Align deposits with liquidity needs and investment goals
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:35 PM IST