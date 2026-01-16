Friday, January 16, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fixed deposit rates in mid-Jan 2026 at 5-8%: Check best bank offers

Fixed deposit rates in mid-Jan 2026 at 5-8%: Check best bank offers

Major lenders are holding firm at 6-6.5 % while small finance banks lead the market with returns of up to 8%

Fixed Deposit Return

Fixed Deposit Return

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fixed deposit (FD) rates are fragmented in mid-January 2026, with major banks hovering around 6–6.5 per cent while small finance banks aggressively offer returns exceeding 7 per cent on select tenures, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.
 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 8 per cent on a five-year FD.
 
One-year FDs
 
Small finance banks: 6.25–7.25 per cent
 
Private and PSU banks: 6–6.5 per cent

Also Read

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Is the American Dream fading? Foreign students dip by 5,000, grads by 6%

Child pneumonia myths

From coughs to care: What we get wrong about pneumonia in children

workplace nutrition

Five nutrients to boost energy, balance hormones and improve work focus

NPS, Pension

NPS Vatsalya becomes 'flexible investment' option: Expert explains changes

Mumbai: Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre, a day before Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

BMC election results: BJP ahead in 32 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 26

 
Three-year FDs
 
Small finance banks: up to 7.5 per cent
 
Private banks: largely 6.4–7 per cent
 
Public sector banks: mostly around 6–6.3 per cent
 
Five-year FDs:
 
Small finance banks: up to 8 per cent
 
 
Large banks: typically 6–6.5 per cent
 

Private and PSU banks

 
Private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer FD rates below 6.5 per cent on most maturities.
 
Public-sector banks, including SBI and Bank of Baroda, show similar trends, with slightly higher rates only under special deposit schemes.
 

Why locking in now may help

 
According to Saurabh Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of fintech Stable Money:
 
Small finance banks currently offer FD rates 1–1.5 percentage points higher than large banks.
 
These banks are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.
 
Eligible deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.
 
Jain said that with multiple repo rate cuts already delivered and the possibility of further easing ahead, FD rates are likely to trend lower. Locking into current rates can help investors secure stable returns.
 

What depositors should check:

 
Deposit insurance limits
 
Lock-in period and liquidity needs
 
Spreading FDs across banks and maturities   
Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year
3-year
5-year
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.10 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.10 6.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.30 888 days 7.00 7.00 7.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.60 444 days 4.75 6.00 5.75
Jana Small Finance Bank 7.77 Above 3 years to 5 years 7.00 7.50 7.77
Shivalik Small Finance Bank 7.50 21 months 1 day to 22 months 6.00 6.75 6.25
slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.25 7.50 7.00
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.00 5 years 7.25 7.25 8.00
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.45 2 years 7.25 7.20 7.20
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50 2 years to 3 years 6.00 7.50 7.00
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank 6.45 15 months to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.45
Bandhan Bank 7.20 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.00 5.85
City Union Bank 6.75 500 days 6.50 6.50 6.25
CSB Bank 7.00 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75
DBS Bank 6.60 376 days to 600 days 6.30 6.40 6.25
DCB Bank 7.15 Above 60 months to 61 months 6.90 7.00 7.00
Federal Bank 6.75 36 months 6.25 6.75 6.40
HDFC Bank 6.45 18 months to 3 years 6.25 6.45 6.40
ICICI Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.50
IDFC FIRST Bank 7.00 450 days to 5 years 6.30 7.00 7.00
IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 6.75 6.90 6.65
Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.00 888 days 6.50 6.65 6.60
IDBI Bank 6.50 700 days - Utsav FD 6.20 6.35 6.25
Karnataka Bank 6.65 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.70 15 months to less than 2 years 6.50 6.40 6.25
RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70
SBM Bank India 7.30 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.00 7.10 7.00
South Indian Bank 6.60 2 years 6.35 6.20 5.70
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.10 456 days (TMB456) 6.80 6.60 6.60
YES Bank 7.00 18 months 1 day to less than 5 years 6.65 7.00 6.75
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
Bank of Baroda 6.45 444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme 6.10 6.25 6.30
Bank of India 6.70 450 days - Star Swarnim 6.25 6.25 6.00
Bank of Maharashtra 6.65 400 days 6.20 5.25 5.00

More From This Section

Fixed Deposit Return

FD rates touch 8% at Small Finance Banks as returns outpace big lenders

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy 5.2 acres in Alibag for ₹37.86 crore

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy over 5 acres of land in Alibaug for ₹38 cr

scam, online fraud, fraud

AI-based financial scams: Set a family code word for emergency requestspremium

tax saving

Align tax saving with your financial goals, horizons, and liquidity needspremium

Term Insurance Plan

Check the best term insurance premium rates for young professionals

Topics : FD rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting