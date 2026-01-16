Fixed deposit rates in mid-Jan 2026 at 5-8%: Check best bank offers

Fixed deposit (FD) rates are fragmented in mid-January 2026, with major banks hovering around 6–6.5 per cent while small finance banks aggressively offer returns exceeding 7 per cent on select tenures, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 8 per cent on a five-year FD.

One-year FDs

Small finance banks: 6.25–7.25 per cent

Private and PSU banks: 6–6.5 per cent

Three-year FDs

Small finance banks: up to 7.5 per cent

Private banks: largely 6.4–7 per cent

Public sector banks: mostly around 6–6.3 per cent

Five-year FDs:

Small finance banks: up to 8 per cent

Large banks: typically 6–6.5 per cent

Private and PSU banks

Private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer FD rates below 6.5 per cent on most maturities.

Public-sector banks, including SBI and Bank of Baroda, show similar trends, with slightly higher rates only under special deposit schemes.

Why locking in now may help

According to Saurabh Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of fintech Stable Money:

Small finance banks currently offer FD rates 1–1.5 percentage points higher than large banks.

These banks are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

Eligible deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Jain said that with multiple repo rate cuts already delivered and the possibility of further easing ahead, FD rates are likely to trend lower. Locking into current rates can help investors secure stable returns.

What depositors should check:

Deposit insurance limits

Lock-in period and liquidity needs