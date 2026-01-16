Fixed deposit rates in mid-Jan 2026 at 5-8%: Check best bank offers
Major lenders are holding firm at 6-6.5 % while small finance banks lead the market with returns of up to 8%
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Fixed deposit (FD) rates are fragmented in mid-January 2026, with major banks hovering around 6–6.5 per cent while small finance banks aggressively offer returns exceeding 7 per cent on select tenures, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 8 per cent on a five-year FD.
One-year FDs
Small finance banks: 6.25–7.25 per cent
Private and PSU banks: 6–6.5 per cent
Also Read
Three-year FDs
Small finance banks: up to 7.5 per cent
Private banks: largely 6.4–7 per cent
Public sector banks: mostly around 6–6.3 per cent
Five-year FDs:
Small finance banks: up to 8 per cent
Large banks: typically 6–6.5 per cent
Private and PSU banks
Private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer FD rates below 6.5 per cent on most maturities.
Public-sector banks, including SBI and Bank of Baroda, show similar trends, with slightly higher rates only under special deposit schemes.
Why locking in now may help
According to Saurabh Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of fintech Stable Money:
Small finance banks currently offer FD rates 1–1.5 percentage points higher than large banks.
These banks are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.
Eligible deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.
Jain said that with multiple repo rate cuts already delivered and the possibility of further easing ahead, FD rates are likely to trend lower. Locking into current rates can help investors secure stable returns.
What depositors should check:
Deposit insurance limits
Lock-in period and liquidity needs
Spreading FDs across banks and maturities
More From This Section
Topics : FD rates BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:17 PM IST