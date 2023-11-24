Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Why FPI holding have hit a 10-year low despite India's strong fundamentals

Aggregate holdings of FPIs stand at Rs 54.5 trillion, implying 16.6% holdings of overall Indian equities as of Nov'23 which is the lowest since 2012.

Sensex

Illustration: binay sinha

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign Portfolio Investors ( FPIs) have been dumping Indian stocks steadily since September, and their holding is down to the lowest level in ten years at 16.6 per cent. 

They have been selling finance stocks and switching to industrials among other sectors. However, the buying in the rest of the market has not made up for the selling in financial stocks yet.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aggregate holdings of FPIs stand at Rs 54.5 trillion, implying 16.6% holdings of overall Indian equities as of November 23, which is the lowest since 2012.

"Currently, the drop in FPI holdings is due to sharp selling observed since Sep’23 and also underperformance due to their portfolio orientation (for example: Underperformance of their overweight position in high-quality relatively expensive financial stocks and outperformance of their underweight position in industrials). Also, the sharp outperformance of mid, small and microcaps where FPIs have lesser holdings has resulted in a dip in their holdings of overall Indian equities," explained ICICI Securities in a note. 

FPI outflows intensified post Sep’23 as US 10-year bond yields break above range seen over the past year although it has begun to cool off.

indfpigh

This decadal-low FPI equity holdings of Indian equities are ironic given that Indian fundamentals are approaching their historical best, including favourable cycles in terms of corporate profits, investment rate and tax buoyancy, said ICICI Securities in a note. 

FPI holding of Indian equities hits decadal low even as fundamentals approach historical best
fpiquarterly

Data on aggregate sectoral institutional flows available during Oct’23 indicates FPIs bought more of industrials while large selling was observed in financials. Also, quarterly corporate filing data on shareholding patterns indicates an uptick in small and midcap holdings and a dip in large-cap holdings.

FPI and mutual fund October 2023 sectoral trends

finsgd
"The decisive breakout of US bond yield above 3.5-4% post-September 2023 spooked capital markets once again after 2021-22, even as the US Fed approached the end of its jumbo rate hike cycle driven by a moderating inflation outlook. The resulting FPI selling since Sep’23 further exacerbated by their portfolio orientation has led to FPI holdings of Indian stocks reaching their lowest level in a decade at 16.6%," said Vinod Karki of ICICI Securities.

However, these decadal-low FPI equity holdings are ironic given that Indian fundamentals are approaching their historical best, added Karki. 

"Favourable cycles in terms of corporate profits, investment rate, NPAs, tax buoyancy, current account, inflation etc. have the potential to reverse record-low FPI holdings as yield spike fears recede and valuations turn reasonable. However, election-related uncertainty could add volatility to near-term flows," said Niraj Karnani of ICICI Securities.

Point to note: Despite FPI holdings hitting a ten-year low, SIP inflows continue to rise structurally in spite of extreme volatility and have reached north of $ 2billion per month.

Also Read

MSCI Global Standard index review: Here's how each stock reacted to rejig

At Rs 1.5 trillion, FPI inflows to India since March 2023 highest globally

FPI outflows to be short-lived: Here's where they have been investing

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

'Claim denied': Mistakes in health insurance that can give you heartache

US Federal Reserve's potential 2024 rate cuts may extend rally in silver

Securitisation in personal loan segment may see temporary pause: ICRA

Up in the air: Adventure sport enthusiasts have places to go

Pension plan terms and guaranteed sums explained in one chart


Active ‘market cap’ based MF portfolios continue to see buying across sectors led by healthcare, private banks plus other financial services, industrials etc. while selling was observed in PSU banks during Oct’23.

Topics : FPI shares

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon