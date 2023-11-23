Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Securitisation in personal loan segment may see temporary pause: ICRA

The sale of personal loan pools by NBFCs amounted to about Rs 1,150 crore in FY 2023 and had already crossed Rs 800 crore in H1 FY2024

Personal Loan

The report does not foresee any material impact on the overall domestic securitisation volumes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The sale of personal loan retail pools may see a temporary pause after the RBI's decision to increase the risk weights on unsecured asset classes of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by 25 per cent, a report said.
The sale of personal loan pools by NBFCs amounted to about Rs 1,150 crore in FY 2023 and had already crossed Rs 800 crore in H1 FY2024 (i.e. 4x of the volumes done in H1 FY2023), Icra said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Such transactions had picked up momentum, given the growing financing requirements for the NBFCs to meet the strong credit demand for consumer and personal loans in the country, coupled with the growing appetite for personal loan asset class by the banks that were purchasing these loan pools, it said.
The rating agency expects the pace of personal loan sell-downs to taper at least in the near term, following the increase in capital requirements on such loans for the purchasing banks, which would, thereby, augment the costs for all parties.
While securitisation in the personal and consumer loan category could see some slowdown for the interim period, the report, however, does not foresee any material impact on the overall domestic securitisation volumes as this asset class forms only about 3 per cent of the total securitisation volumes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Securitisation volumes surge 60% YoY at Rs 53,000 crore in first quarter

Securitisation activity unaffected by HDFC merger, surges 35% in H1: CRISIL

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Table on personal loan rates and terms of various companies

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Up in the air: Adventure sport enthusiasts have places to go

Pension plan terms and guaranteed sums explained in one chart

Fund pick: HDFC Flexicap fund

SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC most sold large-cap stocks by MFs in Oct

Want to save on everyday expenses? Here are the best cashback credit cards

Topics : Securitisation Personal loans ICRA

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon