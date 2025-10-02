From calories to caring: Festival gifting takes a health-conscious turn

For decades, Diwali gifting was synonymous with pyramids of laddoos and boxes of kaju katli. But the past few years have been seeing a slow change as urban consumers — especially millennials and Gen Z — look beyond sugar-laden sweets and mass-produced hampers to wellness-first gifting options.

The new gift economy is driven by health consciousness, a preference for artisanal over industrial, and a desire to make gifting more personal than perfunctory. From sugar-free mithais and protein-rich dry fruit hampers to wellness teas and artisanal honey, this year’s festive tables are being reshaped by a blend of indulgence and intention.