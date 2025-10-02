Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / From calories to caring: Festival gifting takes a health-conscious turn

From calories to caring: Festival gifting takes a health-conscious turn

Gone are the days of boring mithai dabbas and dry fruits; gifts are increasingly being curated with an emphasis on wellness that goes with the receiver's personality and lifestyle

Diwali gift
premium

The festive gifting economy in India is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. The old tropes of sameness are giving way to gifts that are healthier, more thoughtful, more personal.

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For decades, Diwali gifting was synonymous with pyramids of laddoos and boxes of kaju katli. But the past few years have been seeing a slow change as urban consumers — especially millennials and Gen Z — look beyond sugar-laden sweets and mass-produced hampers to wellness-first gifting options.
 
The new gift economy is driven by health consciousness, a preference for artisanal over industrial, and a desire to make gifting more personal than perfunctory. From sugar-free mithais and protein-rich dry fruit hampers to wellness teas and artisanal honey, this year’s festive tables are being reshaped by a blend of indulgence and intention.
Topics : festive season Diwali
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon