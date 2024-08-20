Geojit launches new flexi cap portfolio BEACON fund. Should you invest?

Geojit Financial Services has announced the launch of its latest offering -- the BEACON Fund. The BEACON Fund is a flexi cap portfolio that strategically invests across large, mid, and small-cap companies, providing investors with a balanced and comprehensive market exposure. By leveraging this diversified approach, the fund aims to capture a wide array of market opportunities, ensuring wealth creation and resilience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Highlights of the BEACON Fund: The BEACON Fund offers exposure to companies of all sizes. From large-cap stalwarts to promising mid-cap and small-cap growth stories, the fund is designed to capitalise on the full spectrum of market opportunities.

The portfolio is built with a strong emphasis on high-quality growth companies, selected through research and analysis. This focus on quality ensures the portfolio’s resilience and its potential for consistent long-term growth.

BEACON Fund stands out for its ability to adapt its strategy to align with market cycles. This flexibility enables proactive adjustments, ensuring the fund remains well-positioned to leverage emerging trends while navigating potential risks.

The core strategy of the BEACON Fund is to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. By combining comprehensive market exposure with quality-focused investments and strategic adaptability, the fund aims to outperform the broader market while effectively managing risk.

“This fund is designed to be a reliable and resilient investment vehicle, maximising market opportunities by adapting to shifting economic landscapes. The BEACON Fund has been constructed to be a core investment for the long-term growth investor, integrating a very sharp-eyed view of risk management,” Gopinath Natarajan, CEO of Portfolio & Managed Assets at Geojit.

Pawan Parakh will be managing the BEACON Fund. Highlighting the portfolio’s unique approach Parakh said, “BEACON marries large-cap stability with the growth potential of small and mid-caps, with an objective of delivering consistent and superior risk-adjusted returns over the long term.”

With 18 years of experience in Fund Management and Institutional equity research, Parakh will bring a wealth of expertise to the table, having held key roles in several leading financial institutions such as Edelweiss, HDFC, HSBC, and Deloitte.

Who should invest?

The BEACON Fund is poised to be a cornerstone investment for those seeking long-term growth with a balanced approach to risk management. Investors can look forward to a fund that not only captures the full breadth of market opportunities but also navigates the complexities of the economic landscape with strategic precision, according to the company.